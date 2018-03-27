Glickman Design Build Excels in Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling in Germantown, Maryland

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2018 --For design remodeling in Germantown, Maryland, Glickman Design Build has been setting the standard since the middle of the 1970s. This company has won countless awards over the years, and it has become an annual event for them. They provide turnkey solutions for their Germantown design remodeling clients, and they also serve nearby communities. These would include Gaithersburg, Bethesda, Cabin John, Silver Spring, and Rockville.



This company provides a wide range of different design remodeling services. Kitchen remodeling is one of their areas of specialization, and they offer many different possibilities to their clients. They have the ability to create unique eclectic designs, Mediterranean kitchens, French country kitchens, the cottage variety, traditional kitchens, transitional concepts, contemporary kitchens, and more.



There are a number of different ways that a kitchen design remodeling project can be approached. The professionals at Glickman Design Build can work within the existing footprint, and it is also possible to build into an adjoining room. Another possibility is a bump-out addition that would create more square footage without encroaching on any existing space.



Bathroom design remodeling is another one of the offerings that Glickman Design Build is well known for in Silver Spring, Germantown, and the other cities in the greater Washington D.C. area. Once again, they are capable of bringing many different stylistic possibilities to life, and they work closely with their clients to gain an understanding of their objectives.



Glickman can be relied upon for whole home remodeling as well, and this can have a transformative effect across the board. Plus, they offer home additions, so they can put their skills to work to facilitate another bedroom or living suite, a studio or workshop, a recreational room, or any other type of space that is wanted or needed.



They also specialize in living in place solutions for people with physical challenges and senior citizens. This is something that is going to become more and more important over the coming years, because the population is aging rapidly due to the maturation of the baby boomer generation.



Without question, Glickman Design Build is a top quality design remodeling resource that Germantown, Maryland area homeowners can rely on for a host of different services.



Visit Glickman Here: http://www.glickmandesignbuild.com/.