Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2018 --Glickman Design Build is the leading resource for in-law suite additions in Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Rockville, Silver Spring, Germantown, and Gaithersburg, Maryland. The founder of this company, Russ Glickman, has been completing remodeling projects in the greater Washington D.C. area for over four decades and counting. This level of longevity is very impressive, and they win multiple awards for contracting excellence year after year.



There is an interesting phenomenon unfolding in the United States at the present time. During the postwar period between 1946 to 1964, a huge number of babies were born. This anomaly is called the "baby boom," and members of the baby boomer generation are now attaining senior citizen status. According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, 70 percent of people that are fortunate enough to reach the age of 65 will someday need living assistance. In many cases, adult children will care for aging parents that need help with their activities of daily living.



An in-law suite addition can make this possible, but it takes a special brand of expertise to create and execute a design that allows for aging in place. Glickman Design Build is extremely well-versed in the concept of universal design, an approach that addresses mobility and access challenges. This makes them uniquely qualified to construct in-law suite additions in Gaithersburg, Bethesda, and the other cities that are in their service area. In fact, to underscore just how effective they are in this area, they won the NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) Contractor of the Year Award for residential universal design.



There are a number of different characteristics that are typically part of the in-law suite additions that are constructed by Glickman Design Build. A sitting area can be a centerpiece of the configuration, and lever type door handles are utilized for seniors with limited mobility. Dimmer switches can be used to provide the ability to control lighting nuances, and an open floor plan can make it easy for wheelchair users to get around. These are a handful of the details that are attended to when this company is engaged to complete in-law suite addition projects, but there are many others.



