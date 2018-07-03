Glickman Design Build Makes Cover of Kitchen & Bath Design News

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2018 --Glickman Design Build is a kitchen remodeling contractor that serves Arlington, Fairfax, and Alexandria, Virginia. Since they have a wide service area that includes all cities around the nation's capital, they also provide kitchen remodeling in Falls Church, McLean, and Fairfax.



The company is led by Russ Glickman, a highly regarded industry professionals that has over four decades of experience remodeling kitchens, bathrooms, and entire homes. They also add home additions, and they are widely recognized for their expertise in universal design concepts that allow for aging in place.



The work that this company does is phenomenal, and their list of accolades is very impressive. Now, they have added another accomplishment to this list. Kitchen & Bath Design News is one of the most highly respected publications in the industry. Glickman Design Build was recently on the cover, and there is a comprehensive feature article about their approach in the magazine.



Kitchen remodeling can definitely have a transformative effect on a home, and the people at this company have extraordinary abilities. Their designs are very creative and eye-catching, and every detail is attended to meticulously. The contractors that do the hands-on work are highly skilled masters of their trade, and the level of expertise that they bring to the table is clearly evident.



They have the ability to approach kitchen remodeling assignments in a number of different ways. If the existing footprint is perfectly acceptable, they can work within it to create a spectacular new kitchen with fresh countertops, flooring, cabinets, sinks, lighting, paint, etc.



In many cases, more room is needed, and people often prefer a more open ambience. Under these circumstances, they can expand the kitchen into an adjoining room. Another way to create more space would be to add a bump out addition, and this is an area of expertise for this company.



Extremely talented kitchen remodeling contractors can do some rather amazing things. Many people are surprised when they find out that it is possible for Glickman Design Build to move the kitchen to another part of the home.



It was quite an accomplishment to be featured on the cover of Kitchen & Bath Design News, and it is only a matter of time before they will once again grace the pages of a respected industry publications.



