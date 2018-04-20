Glickman Design Build Offers Environmentally Friendly Home Remodeling

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2018 --Glickman Design Build is a highly regarded company that offers home remodeling in Cabin John, Chevy Chase, and Gaithersburg, Maryland. They have been serving these communities for more than four decades, and this level of longevity is quite impressive. When a contractor has been able to withstand the test of time in this manner, consumers can go forward with the knowledge that they are working with a company that has established a stellar reputation.



Many people that consider home remodeling take pause for a number of different reasons and the cost is usually going to be at the top of the list. This is understandable, but the money that is spent does not go up in smoke. Financial resources that are dedicated to a home remodeling project are wisely invested. They are not really spent, because the home value will increase.



There is another way that money comes back to homeowners that engage Glickman Design Build to complete home improvement projects. Decades ago, builders were not particularly focused on energy efficiency issues. People that are living in older homes can see a lot of money going down the drain month by month as unnecessarily high energy bills keep pouring in.



Home remodeling will transform this dynamic, and it can involve the installation of new windows and doors. Modern replacement windows have multiple panes, they are insulated with argon gas, and they have special low-E coatings that reduce thermal transference. The frames themselves are also energy-efficient, and the same thing can be said for the replacement doors that are now utilized by the home remodeling community.



Appliances are naturally going to enter the picture in this regard as well. Kitchen remodeling is a major area of specialization for Glickman Design Build. The installation of an Energy Star approved dishwasher, refrigerator, and range can lower utility bills, and an intelligent lighting upgrade can add to the savings.



These are a couple of the different ways that eco-friendly improvements can save money and defray the cost of a home remodeling project. In addition to the financial ramifications, it can be personally satisfying to take steps that make a positive environmental difference.



About Glickman Design Build

Glickman Design Build offers top-quality home remodeling services in Germantown, North Bethesda, Silver Spring, and other nearby cities in Maryland and Virginia. They have been exceeding the expectations of discerning homeowners in these communities for over 40 years.