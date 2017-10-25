Glickman Design Build Offers Innovative Kitchen Remodeling Solutions

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2017 --Glickman Design Build sets the standard for kitchen remodeling in Falls Church, Alexandria, Fairfax, and Arlington, Virginia. They can also be engaged by people that live in Bethesda and Gaithersburg, Maryland. This company brings a unique set of attributes the table, and they have always gotten a lot of attention among industry insiders. In fact, they were honored by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry as the Contractor of the Year Regional Winner just last year.



They also win other highly coveted annual awards year in and year out. This year, they took home the Northern Virginia Magazine's Top Contractor Award as the Best Home Improvements Experts. Of course, many of these awards come out after the year has ended, so there may well be much more to come for 2017.



In 2016 they accumulated a very impressive array of prestigious honors. They captured the Best of Houzz Service Award, and highly regarded Remodeling Magazine named Glickman Design Build as one of the top 550 remodeling companies in the country. As the icing on the cake, Qualified Remodeler Magazine gave them the Master Design Award for Universal Design for 2016.



When it comes to kitchen remodeling, they have a very refined system in place that they have developed over the years. Every home is different, and homeowners have varying tastes. The kitchen remodeling experts at Glickman Design Build provide each client with personalized attention. They explain the possibilities, which include transitional kitchens, traditional kitchens, and contemporary kitchens. There are some other styles offered that are a bit more eclectic, like cottage kitchens and Mediterranean kitchens.



While it is possible to remodel a kitchen without making any structural changes, many homeowners are looking for added space and/or a more open feel. A wall can be knocked out to extend the kitchen space, and a home addition called a "bump-out" would be another option. Some homeowners would prefer to move the kitchen to another part of the home, and this can be done as well.



The honors and accolades speak for themselves: Glickman Design Build is the premier resource for kitchen remodeling in their area. It will be interesting to see how many awards they win after all of the 2017 honors has been bestowed.



About Glickman Design Build

Glickman Design Build is the premier resource for kitchen remodeling in Falls Church, Alexandria, Fairfax, and Arlington, Virginia. In addition to these cities, they also serve Gaithersburg and Bethesda, Maryland.