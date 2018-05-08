Glickman Design Build Offers Quality Bathroom Renovations in Alexandria, Virginia

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2018 --Glickman Design Build is the leading resource for bathroom renovations in Alexandria, Virginia. They have a wide service area, so they also assist homeowners that need bathroom renovations in Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church, Reston, and McLean. This company has been exceeding the expectations of discerning clients since 1975, and this level of experience gives them a decided advantage over the competition.



Many people that consider home improvements take pause because they are concerned about the expenses that are involved. This is understandable because the vast majority of homeowners have budgetary constraints. However, sometimes money that is put out for something is more of an investment than an expense, and this is certainly the case when it comes to bathroom renovations.



Of course, there will be an expense when a company like Glickman Design Build is called out to provide bathroom renovations. At the same time, there is also an immediate dividend that is paid to homeowners that take this step. As soon as the sparkling, brand-new bathroom is in place, the home value will increase significantly. This will invariably offset the cost of the home improvement.



It is important to note the fact that there is a difference between remodeling and renovations. The words are often used interchangeably, but this is a mistake. Remodeling involves actually changing the structural nature of the space involved. For example, when a wall is knocked out to make a room larger, the effort would be a remodeling project. Renovations are upgrades that are made without actually altering the structure that is being worked on.



Many details can be attended to when bathroom renovations are designed by Glickman Design Build. The client can choose from a multitude of different options with regard to counter surfaces, sinks, and flooring. Bathtubs and/or showers can also be upgraded, and there are things that can be done with the lighting and the storage spaces. This company works closely with homeowners to gain an understanding of exactly what they are looking for, and they provide examples for inspiration.



They have won many awards over the years, and the accolades are very well deserved. Anyone that is looking for bathroom renovations in Alexandria, Arlington, Reston, or any of the other cities that Glickman Design Build serves should definitely discuss their needs with this highly respected contractor.



About Glickman Design Build

Glickman Design Build provides bathroom renovations in McLean, Falls Church, and a number of other cities in Virginia and Maryland.