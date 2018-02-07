Glickman Design Build Offers Quick Kitchen Remodeling Service in Chevy Chase and North Bethesda, Maryland

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --Glickman Design Build is a company that provides kitchen remodeling in Chevy Chase, Gaithersburg, and North Bethesda, Maryland. Their service area also extends into nearby cities in Virginia, including Herndon, Fairfax, and Falls Church.



Homeownership has always been the first step toward wealth building in America. This is a very important investment, so homeowners must be discerning when they are choosing contractors to provide home improvements. Quality work is a must, but value on a monetary level will enter the equation as well. It takes time to acquire expertise, hone processes, and establish favorable relationships with material providers.



Without question, experience is key when it comes to kitchen remodeling and other interior redesign projects. Homeowners simply cannot take chances with unproven commodities. When they work with Glickman Design Build, they don't have to.



The founder is one of the most highly respected remodeling professionals in the country. Russ Glickman has been building a reputation in the greater Washington D.C. area for more than 40 years. Clearly, he has accumulated a wealth of building and design knowledge over the last four decades. On top of that, he has a thorough understanding of the architecture that is unique to Fairfax, Herndon, Gaithersburg, and the other communities that the company serves. His knowledge is so comprehensive, he is often called upon by law firms to act as a home accessibility expert witness.



The deep understanding of the kitchen remodeling business does not stop at the very top of the organizational chart. Their Production Manager, John Fowler, has over three decades of experience in the home remodeling field. He is a Certified Lead Carpenter, a Certified Kitchen and Bath Remodeler, and John is an EPA Certified LEAD Remodeler. Justin Wingfield, Wayne Jackson, and Mike Morrison are the three Glickman Design Build project managers. Between them, they have 80 years of construction, remodeling, and architectural experience.



This company certainly has a wealth of talent, and their kitchen remodeling clients in Fairfax, North Bethesda, Chevy Chase, and the other nearby cities reap the benefits. In addition to kitchen remodeling, they offer bathroom remodeling and whole home remodeling and renovations. Glickman Design Build can also be engaged to build home additions.



