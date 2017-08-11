Glickman Design Build Provides Custom Bathroom Remodeling

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2017 --Glickman Design Build has been the premier resource for custom bathroom remodeling in Alexandria, Arlington, and Fairfax, Virginia since 1975. This level of longevity is a testament to their customer satisfaction rate, and they have steadily grown over the years. At this point they provide bathroom remodeling all over the greater Washington, D.C. area, from Rockville to Reston to Falls Church and beyond.



One of the things that sets them apart is the fact that they have a great deal of expertise with accessibility solutions. Their aging in place concept is very interesting, and it is a practical notion that is getting more and more attention. There is an unprecedented aging of the population underway as the baby boomers attain senior citizen status. Many of these individuals will need certain living accommodations that allow for added safety and accessibility.



The bathroom remodeling that Glickman Design Build provides for older clients can make life much easier for them. There are numerous different alterations that can be considered, and of course, the ideal combination will depend upon the circumstances. Walk in bathtubs are popular among many older people, and they typically include safety bars, slip-resistant floors, and seating. Chair height toilets can be installed with or without grab bars as part of the bathroom remodeling project as well. Lever handles for the sink and the door can also be added.



Glickman is a reliable resource when it comes to bathroom upgrades for seniors with physical limitations, but they complete bathroom remodeling assignments for homeowners of all ages. A home improvement should be looked upon as an investment rather than an expense, but it is a unique type of investment. The yield is not immediately realized with most investments, but a homeowner can enjoy a remodeled bathroom as soon as the work has been completed. At the same time, the value of the home will increase, so the home improvement will essentially pay for itself.



This company has won many prestigious awards over the years, including the 2014 NARI Contractor of the Year Award for bathroom remodeling. They have also taken home multiple Best of Houzz service awards, and that is something that should certainly inspire confidence in potential future clients.



