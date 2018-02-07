Glickman Explains Bathroom Renovation Possibilities

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --People that are looking for a bathroom renovation in Alexandria, Arlington, Annandale, or Fairfax, Virginia, would do well to consider Glickman Design Build. This is a company that has been exceeding expectations throughout the greater Washington D.C. area for more than four decades and counting. Their experience is unrivaled, and they have always stayed a step ahead of the curve as bathroom renovation techniques have evolved over the years.



They have been recognized by countless different state, regional, and national entities for their bathroom renovation and remodeling excellence. In 2016, they made Remodeling Magazine's prestigious Top 550 list, and they were named as one of the top 500 remodelers in the United States by Qualified Remodeler Magazine. This is high praise coming from respected and objective remodeling industry insiders.



Many homeowners that are interested in bathroom renovations don't know where to begin, and they are not totally aware of all the possibilities. The people at Glickman Design Build fully understand this dynamic, and they explain everything to their clients in detail so they can make informed decisions. First, a bathroom renovation budget must be established, and priorities should be set so that the funds that are allocated can be used optimally.



A bathroom renovation is an investment that can significantly increase the value of a home. Clearly, the utilization of quality products will maximize the gain. An investment in tile throughout the bathroom can be a very good one, transforming a nice bathroom into a spectacular one. Fiberglass and acrylics are often used in showers and tubs, but a move toward a cultured stone like onyx, marble, or granite can take the bathroom to another level.



More storage space can be created when a bathroom renovation project is underway, and there are many ways to creatively address the configuration to add additional storage capacity. Many older bathrooms have brass fixtures, and they can be replaced with chrome during a bathroom renovation. There are also some high-tech bells and whistles that can be considered, like a luxury "super shower" that can be designed with a host of mind-boggling features. Towel warmers are another option that can be included in a bathroom renovation design.



The professionals at Glickman Design Build provide personalized attention. They develop a rapport with each client, and they explain all the possibilities after examining the space they will be working with. At the end of the process, they custom craft the ideal bathroom renovation design, and it is executed with absolute precision.



