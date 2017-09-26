Glickman Sets Standard for Home Additions in Washington, DC

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --Glickman Design Build is a highly respected company that builds home additions in Washington, D.C. and nearby communities like Arlington, Fairfax, and McLean, Virginia. They can also be engaged to cross over the border to complete home addition projects in Silver Spring and Gaithersburg, Maryland. This company has been exceeding the expectation of its clients for over four decades and counting, and they have always stayed on the cutting edge as building trends have evolved over the years.



Many people assume that moving is the only option when they need more space, but this is not always the case. A home addition can be the perfect choice for cramped individuals who like everything about their homes except for the limited square footage. A home addition can make all the difference, and at the end of the day, it will be much more convenient and affordable than a move into a larger home.



Another benefit that is gained through a home addition is the increase in the value of the property. This offsets the cost of the project, so it is a win to-win situation. On a day to day basis, everyone has more space, but the outlay of money was an investment that will ultimately yield financial dividends.



Of course, there are those who take pause because they are concerned about the external appearance when a home addition is added to an existing structure. This is understandable, but Glickman Design Build has the uncanny ability to seamlessly integrate home additions that look like they are part of the original construction. The fact that they have been building home additions in the Washington-Arlington-Fairfax area for so long is very relevant, because they have a thorough understanding of the architectural styles that are found in this particular part of the country.



A home addition can provide a solution for growing families, but there is another scenario that can call for a home addition. "The Sandwich Generation" is a name that has been given to people who are simultaneously caring for aging parents while they still support their children. Many of these people want to open their homes to parents who need living assistance, and home additions can make this possible.



