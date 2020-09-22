Glick's Exteriors Named to Annual Qualified Remodeler Top 500 List

Gap, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2020 --Qualified Remodelers Magazine has announced that Glick's Exteriors, which provides residential and commercial exterior renovations and installations, has been listed as a Top 500 company on the annual list which recognizes firms for significant and sustained success. This is the first year that Glick's Exteriors has been awarded this honor by the magazine.



"We are thrilled to be included among the top companies within our industry for this prestigious award," said Glick's Owner Sam Glick "We have stayed true to who we are, producing Amish quality workmanship on every project we take on."



Sam had the vision to start Glick's Exteriors from his years spent working alongside his father doing construction work. He and his brother Chris decided to start the company that would offer quality products at a fair price. The company is built on the belief that their work is "Quality You Can See". The company has seen great success, having started in Gap, PA, they've expanded their service area throughout the tri-county area.



Qualified Remodeler magazine announced an open call for 2020 Top 500 applications at www.qrTop500.com. The print and online magazine for remodelers and home improvement companies has published its list of the largest firms in the industry annually since 1978. Each year, the Top 500 list has become a Who's Who in the industry.



"We take a great deal of pride in producing the most accurate list possible," said Patrick O'Toole, co-owner and publisher of QR.



