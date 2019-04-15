Gap, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2019 --Glick's Exteriors of Gap, Pennsylvania, recently received the CertainTeed Award of Excellence for their renovation of a single-family home in Jamison, Pennsylvania, that used CertainTeed® CedarBoards™ insulated vinyl siding, Cedar Impressions® polymer shingles and Vinyl Carpentry® trim.



Building professionals such as Glick's Exteriors are acknowledged not only for their high level of craftsmanship, but for their creativity and professionalism when working with homeowners.



"We love working with CertainTeed because of their expansive color options and high-quality building products," said Samuel Glick, president of Glick's Exteriors. "Just last year we earned our CertainTeed 5-Star Siding Contractor credential, and now we're honored to receive their Award of Excellence for this complete siding and roofing renovation. Our team and the homeowner couldn't be happier."



After carefully removing stucco from the home's exterior, the team installed CedarBoards insulated siding in Heritage Cream on the home's sides, Cedar Impressions Triple 5-inch Straight Edge Shingles in Heritage Cream and decorative Vinyl Carpentry on the gables. The roof was transformed using Landmark® PRO architectural laminate asphalt shingles in Moire Black, offering a handsome contrast to the lighter siding color, and complementary tie to the new black window shutters.



"We're very pleased to present Glick's Exteriors with the CertainTeed Award of Excellence," said Matt Gibson, corporate marketing vice president for CertainTeed. "Their team did an incredible job of seamlessly transitioning this home from stucco to vinyl, exceeding the homeowner's expectations."



Glick's Exteriors installs high-end residential and commercial roofing, siding, trim and framing at affordable prices in eastern Pennsylvania. To learn more about Glick's Exteriors, call 610-810-1290 or visit glicksexteriors.com.



A highly-engineered alternative to wood siding, CertainTeed is also the industry color leader with vinyl siding offered in 43 colors and the widest selection of lap, vertical and shake and shingle siding options. All CertainTeed siding products offer durability, ease-of-maintenance, and are backed by a lifetime, limited warranty.



Backed with polystyrene insulation, CedarBoards insulated vinyl siding can increase overall thermal performance, helping to reduce heating and cooling costs. The panels and vertical siding options are also molded from real cedar boards.



Cedar Impressions polymer shingles and shakes offer the recreation of the timeless visual appeal of wood. Each style is designed to capture the look of freshly sawn wood, the distinctive patterns of randomly sized boards, and a finely crafted finished appearance. Combined with the choice of 39 colors, the Cedar Impressions family of staggered, straight-edge or half-round shingles offer exceptional beauty plus versatility for distinctive home design.



Created with a dual-layered design that emulates the dimensionality of true wood shake, Landmark PRO roofing shingles provide homeowners reliable quality and durability that is backed by CertainTeed's industry-leading, lifetime-limited warranty. Features include Max Def color options for eye-catching curb appeal, a Class A fire-resistance rating, and a 15-year StreakFighter® algae-resistance warranty.



CertainTeed's Award of Excellence salutes the best building industry professionals for a job well done. The program acknowledges outstanding CertainTeed projects based on creativity, craftsmanship, attention to detail and overall presentation. Qualifying projects must feature CertainTeed polymer, insulated or vinyl siding, Restoration Millwork® cellular PVC exterior trim, Vinyl Carpentry® trim and accessories, EverNew® decking and railing, and Bufftech® molded and extruded fence products.



About Glick's Exteriors

Glick's Exteriors, based in Gap, Pennsylvania, is a business with strong Amish principles that provides residential and commercial exterior renovations and installations. Inheriting the generations-old and family-run business mentality, Sam Glick continues to offer incomparable service based on the skills and values passed down by decades of hard work. It is here where Sam learned and fine-tuned his craft, and discovered the superiority of Amish craftsmanship, the importance of using quality materials and the necessity of affordable pricing. Today, Glick's Exteriors provides its surrounding communities with quality and affordable exterior services, including roofing, siding, window and door installment and stucco remediation. www.glicksexteriors.com.



About CertainTeed

Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 110 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm's slogan "Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed," inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, solar, fence, decking, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings.



A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group had total sales of approximately $3.9 billion in 2018. www.certainteed.com.