Glidewell Laboratories Leads US Dental Prosthetics Market Fueled by Lab Consolidation and Rising Technological Costs

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. market for dental prosthetics by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), an ongoing trend driving market value is the increasing movement towards digitization in the dentures segment due to their relatively high average selling prices. The digital denture market encompasses both dentures that are produced via 3D printers and those developed from CAD/CAM technology. The rapid increases in metal prices, particularly gold, is also contributing to notable positive growth in the market. On the other hand, declines in the costly veneer market will slow total dental prosthetic market growth.



"The denture market is largely carried by an aging population and growth of flexible partial dentures," explains Kamran Zamanian, President and CEO at iData Research. "Patients are continuing to opt for flexible partial dentures as a substitute for more expensive bridge work."



Overall dental prosthetics market growth will be reinforced by increases in the markets for dentures and denture teeth. Dentsply Sirona is the denture teeth market leader, best known for their offerings in the premium denture teeth space.



Demand in the crown and bridge segment has continued to shift away from full-cast and PFM (porcelain fused to metal) restorations to less expensive all-ceramic restorations, specifically zirconia. Nonetheless, PFMs still occupy a notable portion of the total crown and bridge market. As such, increases in the cost of metal will continue to bring about market value growth.



Cost is also a factor in the veneers market as it is a more expensive prosthetic option than crowns, bridges and inlays/onlays. For the past few years, dental patients have increasingly preferred other prosthetics options, a trend that has been hurting the veneer market value. Advancements in the aesthetic quality of crowns and bridges will continue to reduce demand for veneers in the United States.



The total U.S. market for dental prosthetics was dominated by four main competitors. Glidewell Laboratories, National Dentex Corporation, Modern Dental and Dental Services Group. Although the overall market is saturated with laboratories and companies, the top four competitors were able to make strides on the market through ongoing mergers and acquisitions. As these deals expand their pre-existing lab volume, these competitors continue to grow in terms of market share.



In addition to mergers and acquisitions, labs across the U.S. continue to consolidate, further facilitating growth of the leading competitors. Many small-scale labs are being absorbed as they lack the financial means to invest in new technology such as CAD/CAM systems. Without these high production systems, smaller facilities struggle to maintain profitability as they are unable to produce a sufficient number of unit sales to cover fixed costs.



Glidewell Laboratories is the leading competitor in the U.S. dental prosthetics market by participating in each dental prosthetics segment. Glidewell Laboratories also partakes in the CAD/CAM materials segment with its BruxZir® blocks and discs, which in turn, will facilitate the company's production of prosthetics such as crown and bridges. Additional competitors in the U.S. dental prosthetics market include Affordable Dentures Inc., Aspen Dental, Smile Brands, ClearChoice and DenMat among others.



More on the dental prosthetics market in the U.S. can be found in a series of reports published by iData Research entitled the U.S. Market Report Suite for Dental Prosthetics. The full report suite on the U.S. market for dental prosthetics market includes crowns and bridges, inlays and onlays, veneers, dentures and denture teeth.



The iData report series on dental prosthetics covers the U.S., India, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and 15 countries in Europe including Germany, France, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), Scandinavia (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland. Reports provide a comprehensive analysis including units sold, market value, forecasts, as well as detailed competitive market shares and analysis of major players' success strategies in each market and segment. To find out more about dental prosthetic market data, register online or email us at info@idataresearch.net for a U.S. Market Report Suite for Dental Prosthetics brochure and synopsis.



About iData Research

iData Research (www.idataresearch.com) is an international market research and consulting firm, dedicated to providing the best in business intelligence for the medical device industry. Our research empowers our clients by providing them with the necessary tools to achieve their goals and do it right the first time. iData covers research in: Dental Operatory Equipment, Dental Material, Dental Lasers, Dental Prosthetics, Dental CAD/CAM, Dental Bone Graft Substitutes, Spinal Implants and VCF, Spinal MIS, Orthopedic Trauma, Large & Small Joints, Orthopedic Soft Tissue, Orthopedic Biomaterials, Orthopedic Soft Tissue Reinforcement and Regeneration, Wound Management, Ultrasound, X-Ray Imaging, Diagnostic Imaging, Oncology, Ophthalmics, Vascular Access, Laparoscopy, Urology, Gynecology, Endoscopy, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology, Operating Room Equipment, Surgical Microscopes, Robotics and Surgical Navigation, Anesthesiology and more.



We have built a reputation and earned our clients' trust based on consistent and uniquely intelligent research that allows our customers to make confident decisions and impact their businesses. A combination of market expertise and over a decade of experience has resulted in a deep understanding of the medical device industry that has inspired innovation and propelled our clients to success.