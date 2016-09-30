Glitz Design Launches a Warranty on Diamond Jewelry Purchased Online

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2016 --Glitz Design launches special 60-day warranty as an answer to the many fears people have when jewelry is bought online. One of the biggest concerns is that a stone will fall out when they receive it in the mail. If it has fallen out, how would it be fixed? Is it possible to get it fixed? How would one prevent from a stone falling out again? Having stones falling out of a jewelry piece can be quite upsetting, but with the following procedures the jewelry piece can be back to its perfect form.



There are many ways to fix a jewelry piece at home. However, many issues may follow from using an at-home procedure. If one bought a jewelry piece from an online jewelry seller, the jeweler needs to be 100% responsible for fixing the jewelry piece if the stone falls off right after purchase. They should have a limited warranty of at least up to 60 days. If the jeweler does not provide any after sales service to fix the jewelry or warranty on it, then it is preferred to choose another online jeweler that would prevent any possible future issues. One must ask this important question to the online seller before making the purchase because mishaps like stones falling off happen all the time and usually when the jewelry is new and unworn.



Glitz Design has launched a Limited Warranty on every jewelry piece that is crafted and sold for a period of 60 days for the buyer's protection. In case a stone has fallen off or a post giving trouble, a Glitz Design customer service agent would give options on how to get a jewelry piece fixed. Then, they would ask the consumer to mail the item back and fix it at their cost within the warranty period. When Glitz Design receives the item, they will send an email back confirming that they have received the jewelry piece, then repair it, and send it back within 48 hours. Even after warranty expires they will only charge for missing parts or stones and not charge any charges for labor. At Glitz Design they back their product a 100% not like the other online sellers who wish not to talk after item was delivered.



Buying jewelry online can be concerning. When a stone falls out of a jewelry piece bought online, there are procedures to follow to prevent that from happening again! Glitz Design provides full service to those who receive their jewelry piece from www.glitzdesign.us or their highly discounted items on Amazon.com.



