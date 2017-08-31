Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2017 --Houston Strong Harvey Donation Program is a special purpose program launched by Glitz Design a leading diamond jewelry designer and master jewelry making company from Houston, Texas. This program will help raise money for relief to Houston Area victims through the charity of 4% for every purchase made by their customers on their website www.glitzdesign.us.



A natural disaster called Hurricane Harvey made celebrities like J.J Watt, Beyonce, & Kevin Hart to raise funds for Relief. Even Leslie Alexander of the Houston Rockets has committed to a huge relief fund.



Glitz Design would like to contribute in a large way to the Harvey Relief Drive by bringing about an inspiring movement. Glitz Design is one of the few home grown jewelry companies based in Houston and wants to provide a chance for Elite Customers and followers to do some considerable relief work for the Houston Area Victims. This program will run from 1st September 2017 all the way through the holiday season i.e December 31st, 2017. The products available under this program will include all kinds of Diamond Engagement Rings, Diamond Wedding Bands, Bridal Wedding Sets, & Diamond Earrings. Every product on their website will be included under this program. Glitz Design will also be launching a special #HoustonStrong Diamond Necklace, especially for everyone to bring up the fighting spirit back to Texas. You can purchase this new product launch here



Customers are likely to receive a Souvenir Card in remembrance for their donation mentioning their name and the actual dollars that their purchase will help raise. Glitz Design believes that charity begins at home and there cannot be a better opportunity for them to do charity work for such a great cause for the city of Houston.



If in the market for a piece of exclusive diamond jewelry grab this opportunity to do some Positive Karma for the Clutch City, Bayou City or H-Town as everyone knows it.



For more information visit goo.gl/Q52sXy.



About GlitzDesign

Glitz Design are jewelry experts led by individuals related to the industry for many decades and have an ancestral existence at a major diamond cutting and jewelry manufacturing center overseas. In 2009 they formally established a jewelry distribution operation in Houston, Texas. Over these years they have achieved consistent growth and expertise in the jewelry and fashion industry. They have become a name to reckon with for diamond and gemstone jewelry.



Website: www.glitzdesign.us



Contact:

Valentine Gonzalez

832-644-6426

customerservice@glitzdesign.us