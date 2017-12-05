Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --If bling bling is what you are looking for this holiday season then you should add one of the black diamond earrings or exquisite black diamond rings from Glitz Design. Glitz Design is a Houston-based Master Jeweler who design and create lovely statement pieces with 14K & 18K gold and natural earth-mined diamonds. This holiday 2017, Glitz Design has launched special pricing on many of its products so that one can make use of them for sending gifts to their loved ones. It doesn't have to be a electronic gadget that is outdated every few months. A gift should mean much more than a plastic device or a gadget.



Glitz Design has simple and elegant black diamond princess cut earrings in 14K gold. These can worn everyday to work or to school. Also they have 14K rose gold black diamond rings with a marquise cut black diamond in the center. Something different something unique for everyone in your family. So don't wait longer go ahead and buy that eternal everlasting gift of jewelry from Glitz Design. Glitz Design is a top rated seller on Amazon.com and offers great deals and prices. Look out for their products on their website or on Amazon.com here http://a.co/4oLM8I4.



Glitz Design creates jewelry only from natural earth-mined diamonds. These diamonds confirm to the Kimberley process certification for being conflict free. Diamond jewelry is Made in USA in Houston, Texas. Exclusive gift packaging is included with all orders from Glitz Design.



About Glitz Design

Glitz Design are jewelry experts led by individuals related to the industry for many decades and have an ancestral existence at a major diamond cutting and jewelry manufacturing center overseas. In 2009 they formally established a jewelry distribution operation in Houston, Texas.



