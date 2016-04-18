Glitz Design Launches the Two-Stone Ring Style Engagement Rings and Wedding Sets This Summer 2016

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2016 --Two-Stone Rings have their beauty lie within the message it holds. This type of ring is meant for those with an unbreakable bond. The message this kind of ring portrays is based on the two stones. One stone means that the significant other is his best friend, and the other stone means that person is the love of his life. This ring is the perfect reminder of how strong this relationship is.



One of Glitz Design's newest addition to their collection is the Two-Stone Diamond Engagement Ring. This ring comes in 14K Yellow Gold, White Gold, or Rose Gold with a choice of color between G-H and I-J and a clarity of VS and I1. This ring is not only beautiful because of the meaning behind it, but also because of the simplicity of the ring.



For women who like a little more sparkle in their life, the Two-Stone Ring with Accent Diamond Engagement Ring is the one for them. They can wear it to show off that they are engaged to their best friend, and also, they get to utilize it for a trendier look.



To portray one's love for their best friend, proposing with a Two-Stone Ring is a perfect way to do so. Order the Two-Stone Diamond Engagement Ring or the Two-Stone Ring from Glitz Design today at https://www.glitzdesign.us/, on Amazon, or call them at 832.644.6426. Also, stay updated with other Glitz Designs products through Facebook (GlitzDesignJewelry), Twitter (GlitzDesignUSA), and Instagram (glitz_design).



