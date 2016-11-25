Glitz Design Launches Their Black Friday Special Deal 2016

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2016 --Being almost a month away from Christmas some have already completed their Christmas shopping, and others haven't even started. With the help of Glitz Design, they can begin they're Christmas shopping this Black Friday.



Glitz Design will be having their Black Friday Sale this Friday, November 25, 2016, from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm. With the promo code "BLACK2016," customers can get a 20% discount on any fine diamond jewelry product bought from Glitz Design.



One of the fancy diamond jewelry pieces that Glitz Design will have during this Black Friday Sale is the Marquise Cut Black Diamond Engagement Ring in 14K Rose Gold.



This gorgeous diamond ring comes in 14K yellow gold, 14K white gold, and 14k rose gold to suit the personality of your significant other. This diamond engagement ring, among many other diamond jewelry pieces will be sold for 20% off this Friday! Once a statement diamond piece or diamond ring has been chosen, one will need to use the promo code "BLACK2016" at checkout to receive that 20% discount on their order.



Be able to use the promo code this Friday to get favorite pieces from Glitz Design on https://www.glitzdesign.us/ or call them at 7832-644-6426. Also, stay updated with other Glitz Design's specials on diamond stud earrings and new jewelry collection launches and releases through Facebook (GlitzDesignJewelry), Twitter (GlitzDesignUSA), and Instagram (glitz_design).



For more information visit https://www.glitzdesign.us.



