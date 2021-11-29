Glitzkoin Announces GTN Crypto Bounty Program 2021

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2021 --Trading since July 2018 the Glitzkoin GTN token is currently, going through a robust bull run. It is not common for cryptocurrencies with an impressive track record to, organize bounty programs. The general belief is that, bounty programs help boost trading activity for cryptocurrencies that have low trad volumes.



Shortly after the GTN token delivered an impressive 500% ROI within a short span of 8 weeks, Glitzkoin CEO Navneet Goenka revealed intentions to "reward loyal investors and Glitzkoin well wishers". The CEO added that "… GTN investors will decide the fate of the crypto. We will continue to work to improve GTN usage across various industries …".



At the time of publishing this release, the price of the Glitzkoin GTN token has been hovering at around $1.70. A stellar performance if you consider the fact that, the token was trading at below $0.25 just 8 weeks ago. Navneet Goenka talks about the hectic pace at which, Glitzkoin GTN prices have been rising. In his words "… Glitzkoin has always kept its marketing efforts in moderation. We prefer that the project and the GTN token grow organically".



The Glitzkoin GTN Bounty program, will run from 05 Dec 2021 to 15 Dec 2021. It is expected that a large number of bounty hunters, would participate in this program. Besides rewarding GTN investors, the GTN bounty program would also provide increased exposure to the token.



The performance of the Glitzkoin GTN token in 2021, has impressed even seasoned crypto investors. After trading on just two crypto exchanges until April 2021, GTN now trades on over 10 exchanges. This exposed the GTN token to a huge base of crypto investors. Promising to keep this tempo going, Glitzkoin Business Development Manager Lila Ruzaini, confirms that "… the process of listing GTN on additional crypto exchanges will continue …"



The preponing of the DiaEx diamond trading platform launch (from 2022 to October 2021), significantly increased Glitzkoin GTN trading activity. The GTN token is the designated mode of payment on DiaEx. Glitzkoin has disclosed that, plans are underway to develop DiaEx like platforms, to cover a variety of businesses.



For Glitzkoin fans the GTN Bounty Program, could not have come at a better time. While the token is currently at its highest price levels, the token is soon to have an additional usage case – this time in the entertainment industry. Leading online ticketing portal MyTicket.Asia is scheduled to allow its clients, to use the Glitzkoin GTN token to pay for their purchases. The easing of the pandemic, could see a 2022 implementation of this partnership.



Glitzkoin Russian advisor Mikhail Koslov says that, "… the Glitzkoin GTN Bounty program will ensure that a much wider base of crypto investors, would have an opportunity to own and trade the GTN token".



www.glitzkoin.com