Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2019 --After months of negotiations that were tactfully kept away from the rumor mills, diamond veteran and Glitzkoin CEO Navneet Goenka, gave details about the Myticket.Asia partnership.



The CEO had this to say about the strategic partnership, '… the long overdue partnership between Asian online ticketing giant, Myticket.Asia and Glitzkoin, the world's first diamond blockchain to be promoted by an insider from the multibillion dollar diamond industry, has been finalized'.



Navneet Goenka has on various platforms, highlighted the importance of bridging the gap between the crypto community and the real world economy. The move to have the Glitzkoin GTN token accepted as a mode of payment in businesses, across various industries is a step in this direction.



Glitzkoin is now designated as the official payment partner on the Myticket portal. Online ticket buyers can now pay for their purchases, using the Glitzkoin GTN token. The CEO explains that, '… the paperwork and MOU is now complete, technical teams on both sides, are working to integrate systems. The first quarter of 2019, would see the implementation of this arrangement'.



The GTN token is currently trading on the Stellarport exchange drawing, strong support from crypto enthusiasts. The 2019 first quarter launch of the DiaEx diamond trading platform, opens up another stream of demand for the token. The GTN token is the designated mode of payment on the DiaEx platform. The latest move to deploy the token as a mode of payment on the Myticket.asia portal, further increases the potential demand for the token.



Commenting on the Glitzkoin project, the diamond veteran says, '… the Glitzkoin project has two major groups of stakeholders. The first is undoubtedly the diamond community and the second, is the crypto world that has actively supported the project right through the ICO and beyond. It is our objective to look after the interest of all stakeholders'.



The Glitzkoin GTN Token: Launched during the Glitzkoin ICO that ran from March to June 2018, the GTN token was priced in the $0.15 to $0.20 range during the ICO. Listed on the Stellarport exchange in July 2018, the token hovered around its ICO price ($0.20) from July to October 2018. It was during the epic fall of crypto markets brought about by the slump in Bitcoin (BTC) prices, that the Glitzkoin GTN token showed its true worth. Backed by the strong support of seasoned crypto traders, the token hit the $0.30 mark – a 50% appreciation in price when compared to the $0.20 closing ICO price. The token continues to maintain the same price level from November 2018 to January 2019.



