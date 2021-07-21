Glitzkoin CEO Recognizes Binance Importance in Cryptocurrency

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2021 --While following up on his promise to add crypto exchange listings for the GTN token, the Glitzkoin CEO did mention that he would get in touch with Binance when the time was right.



In a recent LinkedIn post Navneet Goenka, wished the Binance CEO the very best. This at a time when Binance faces legal complications in a few nations. While stepping away from legal wrangles, the Glitzkoin CEO seemed confident that Binance could overcome the challenges.



Navneet talked about the contribution made, by Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao to the crypto industry. In his words, "… Binance set the standards for next gen crypto exchanges. This in a way forced other exchanges to lift, their quality of service and technology. Changpeng Zhao has been an inspiration to crypto space. He and Binance have a lot more to offer to the crypto industry".



Recent tweets from the Binance CEO clearly showed his pro crypto legislation stand. Interestingly Glitzkoin has consistently maintained that, the crypto industry would develop much more if, there was legal clarity.



Glitzkoin Russian Business Advisor Mikhail Koslov feels that, "… Binance must negotiate its legal hurdles. Confrontation will help no one … fortunately the Binance CEO has taken a clear stand in support of crypto legislation. No doubt that, Binance and its CEO have been instrumental in developing, the crypto industry".



Glitzkoin made no comment about when, it would approach Binance for the listing of the GTN token. However as Navneet Goenka noted, "… we have absolutely no reservations, about listing the GTN token on Binance. I have no doubt that Changpeng Zhao will get through these legal hassles soon. He is a tough guy and did surely not have it easy all along as, he steered Binance to the top".



About Glitzkoin

The project focuses on increasing usage of the Glitzkoin GTN token. Included in Glitzkoin are modules like the DiaEx diamond trading platform, that designate the GTN token as the mode of payment. The project keeps exploring the possibility of deploying GTN, as a mode of payment across business sectors and industries.