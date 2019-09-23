Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2019 --The NK Fashion Week SS20 was held in London in mid-September 2019. The event was graced by none other than Madeline Stuart, the world's first supermodel with Downs Syndrome.



Glitzkoin the first diamond blockchain and multifaceted GTN crypto token, sponsored the event. Ms Lila Ruzaini, Business Development Manager at Glitzkoin, presented Madeline Stuart at the event.



CEO Navneet Goenka had this to say about the event, '… Glitzkoin sponsors a range of fashion shows and charity events but, the NK Fashion Week was very special. Madeline Stuart is a classic example of how hard work and passion, can help overcome even the toughest challenge. She is undoubtedly a source of inspiration for millions across the globe. We were honored to present her on the occasion'.



Madeline looked gorgeous on stage and wore, the glittering CERES diamond ring presented to her by Glitzkoin. Summarizing the mood for the evening Lila Ruzaini mentioned that, '… the event went far beyond fashion and glamor, it highlighted the efforts put in by Madeline to overcome various challenges. It also highlighted the willingness of the fashion world to showcase very special individuals like Madeline'.



About Glitzkoin

The first diamond blockchain to be promoted by a diamond veteran, Glitzkoin is the brainchild of second generation diamond veteran Navneet Goenka. The project includes the multifaceted GTN crypto token which trades on 3 crypto exchanges. Also included in the project is a comprehensive diamond trading platform DiaEx. Besides trading on various exchanges, GTN is the only designated mode of payment on DiaEx.



https://glitzkoin.com/