Glo Comms Announces New Tech Jobs in London Creating Vibrant New Opportunities Across the UK

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2020 --Almost across the board, the market for tech jobs in London is growing. Capital investment in this market is in the billions and amounts to more than any other European country. Glo Comms UK has identified opportunities to support tech talent in making the right connections via firms offering the most exciting tech jobs in London, as well as other locations such as Manchester and Birmingham.



Technology is redefining the way that we live and work today. Even in the last couple of years it has been responsible for disrupting legacy industries and changing the shape of interactions between the digital, biological and physical worlds. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is well and truly upon us and that is creating a wealth of opportunities for those with the skills to define new career paths and capitalise on the advantages that this industry offers.



Glo Comms UK works with both businesses and individuals to help smooth the path of career progression and relieve the pressure of recruitment in a fast paced environment such as tech. The firm is a specialist recruiter to the tech industry providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that enable businesses to thrive and grow, whether they are based in cities in the north, such as Manchester, in Birmingham in the Midlands, or in London itself.



Opportunities exist right across the spectrum of tech roles for those with expertise in data and analytics or cloud and infrastructure services, as well as commercial services, enterprise solutions and critical cyber security roles. "Glo Comms helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Glo Comms. "We work to provide quality tech jobs in London and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



In keeping with the innovative and forward looking nature of Glo Comms UK, the firm has committed to integrating technology into its own processes, looking to reimagine the way that recruitment is handled in business today. This includes integrating best-in-class consultant training and innovative recruitment technology and staying on top of the latest industry developments, such as the potential to use AI for recruitment.



Glo Comms UK was launched in London in 2013 and, in the intervening years, has grown in size alongside the market for tech jobs in the capital. Key insight into local market conditions, as well as an incredibly well informed perspective on global issues enables the business to offer a unique approach to recruitment for those it partners with. Both businesses and individuals are empowered by the Glo Comms UK strategy, which seeks to define mutually beneficial outcomes for both at a time when market need is peaking.



To find out more information about < Tech Jobs in London>, visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glo Comms: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



About Glo Comms

Glo Comms is a leading specialist recruiter for the IT and tech industry. As part of the Phaidon International group, Glo Comms works alongside 71 world-leading companies redefining a new approach to recruitment that really delivers results.



For more information about Glo Comms services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk