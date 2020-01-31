Glo Comms Provides Leading Cyber Security Careers in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2020 --In an increasingly connected world, cyber security is a fundamental protection. Security experts are required in cities across Germany, including Berlin and Frankfurt, as well as Cologne, Hamburg and Munich. Opportunities exist to explore cyber security careers in Germany with a range of businesses, from disruptive start-ups to large multinational companies. It's an exciting time to be a security expert in Europe.



Glo Comms Germany provides specialist recruitment advice for the tech sector. The business was founded in 2013 and has become a partner of choice for businesses large and small. It has built a reputation based on a key understanding of the pressures faced by professionals and tech companies when it comes to hiring choices. The firm's services are designed to support both candidates and clients and to find mutually beneficial connections that create opportunities for all involved. "Glo Comms helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Glo Comms. "We work to provide quality cyber security jobs in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Cyber security careers in Germany provide an exciting range of opportunities to work at the heart of a thriving sector. Data breaches, for example, present a huge challenge for every type of businesses today and the increasing complexity of cyber attacks requires the digital security industry to constantly develop in order to keep up. Cyber crime is on the rise – according to one source it currently costs the German economy €55bn per year. This is one of the reasons why there is currently such a high demand for security expertise across the country, from Frankfurt and Berlin to Munich, Cologne and Hamburg.



Being a security expert in Germany can create a wealth of opportunities, from partnering with boutique firms to working across borders. Cyber security careers are varied, exciting and often at the cutting edge of what the industry can do. Glo Comms Germany is part of a network of 71 world-leading companies and has established a bold reputation for helping businesses to innovate recruitment to make more genuine and mutually beneficial connections. The firm is an obvious choice for many of the brightest minds in the industry looking to connect to enterprises with forward thinking vision.



As a specialist recruiter with market leading organisations, Glo Comms Germany has been privileged to be at the heart of tech recruitment ever since the industry began to take off. Providing a consistent global service and recruitment that is truly beyond borders makes the firm a versatile partner able to deliver on key recruitment outcomes thanks to a flexible and versatile approach.



