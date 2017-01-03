Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2017 --1, 6-Hexanediol (HO CH2 (CH2)4CH2OH) is a colorless crystalline solid that melts at 42 °C and boils at 250 °C. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic. 1, 6-Hexanediol is a valuable intermediate product for the chemical industry. It finds applications in a variety of polymeric systems and is also used in the synthesis of specialty chemicals. This linear diol contains two primary hydroxyl groups which are terminally located.



This report focuses on the 1, 6-Hexanediol Consumption in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers



-BASF

-Ube Industries

-Lanxess

-Perstorp

-Lishui Nanming Chemical

-Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology

-Fushun Tianfu Chemicals



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers



-North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America, Middle East and Africa



Market Segment by Type, covers



-Purity grade 99%

-Purity grade 99.7%

-Others



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into



-Coating

-Polyurethane

-Polyester Plasticizers

-Others



