Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2017 --3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane is produced by triethoxysilane and NH3 in autoclave reaction. In the acrylonitrile process, cyanoethylsilane is thoxylated and then hydrogenated over Raney nickel at high hydrogen pressure.



The ammonia substitution process starts from chloropropyltriethoxysilane, and requires a large excess and high pressure of NH3. With a 75-fold molar quantity of NH3 with respect to the chloro component, selectivities for the primary amine of up to 8% have been reported.



The correspondingly low space-time yields can only be improved if increased proportions of di- and even trisubstituted downstream products of the initially formed aminopropylsilane are acceptable.



3-Aminopropyltriethoxysilane is the aminosilane used as adhesion promoter for both adhesive and sealant formulations to improve substrate adhesion.



