Global 4-AA Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast, 2017-2025

4-AA is an acetoxyazetidinone derivative used as an intermediate in the preparation of carbapenem antibiotics. The product is a white to light yellow crystalline powder and it is soluble in chloroform and methanol. The global 4-AA market contributed a revenue of USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million at a CAGR of X.XX% over the forecast period.



4AA has various medical used which include Pneumonia, Abdominal Infections, Bloodstream Infections, Spectrum of Activity. 4AA will be used mostly to cure Bloodstream Infections.



The different segment of 4AA market are by type, application, and region.

Market segmented on the basis of type (Pneumonia, Abdominal Infections, Bloodstream Infections, Spectrum of Activity and others):



By medical uses, abdominal infections holds the largest market and shows highest growth over the forecast period. Bloodstream infections have dominated the 4AA Market and has generated significant market value during the forecast period. The reasons contributing to the growth of the market are increasing development of monoclonal antibiotics for antibiotic resistant microorganism and increasing incidences of pneumonia, blood stream infections and urinary tract infections.



Market segmented on the basis of end users (Clinics and Hospitals):



Among all the end users, hospitals held the largest market share during the forecast period. The reasons contributing to the growth of the market are increasing development of monoclonal antibiotics for antibiotic resistant microorganism and increasing incidences of pneumonia, blood stream infections and urinary tract infections.



Market segmented on the basis of region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world):

The market is growing across all the regions over the world. North America dominates the market and is estimated to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period at a high CAGR. The reasons attributing to the growth are huge population base, high prevalence of infectious diseases, regulation reforms and greater usage of generic medicines across the region. On the hand, Latin America, especially Brazil with strong growth in pharmaceutical sector is projected to exhibit remunerative growth.



The major market players of the 4-AA market are:



-Accela ChemBio Inc.

-Donghai Taiyi Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

-HB Chemical, Inc.

-LUNA Chemicals Co. Ltd.

-Matrix Scientific

-Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

-Shenzhen Lodi Chemical Co. Ltd.

-TCI chemicals

-Tianjin heowns Biochemical Technology Co. Ltd.

-Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

-Others.



These companies using various strategies such as merger & acquisition, collaboration, partnership and product launch. Whereas, merger & acquisition is the key strategy adopted by the companies in the market.



The emergence of anti-MRSA/VRE drugs, development of generic drugs, and vulnerable aging population are the major drivers for the growth of 4AA. However, market restraints for 4AA market include antibiotic resistance, fewer companies involved in active research, and the time taken for regulatory approval.



