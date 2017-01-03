Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2017 --Active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs can be defined as the chemicals used to manufacture pharmaceutical drugs. The active ingredient (AI) is the substance or substances that are biologically active within the drug and is the specific component responsible for the desired effect it has on the individual taking it. API also refers to the active or central ingredient in the product which causes the direct effect on the disease diagnosis, prevention, treatment or cure. While API is the active component of a drug, excipients are the inactive or inert substances present in a drug.



This report focuses on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers



-Teva

-Novartis

-Pfizer

-Johnson & Johnson

-Mylan

-North China Pharmaceutical Group

-Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

-Roche

-Aurobindo pharma

-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

-Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

-Bayer

-BASF

-DSM

-Zhejiang Medicine

-Biocon

-Johnson Matthey

-Hisun Pharmacy

-Cambrex

-Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

-Lonza group

-Huahai Pharmaceutical

-Haerbin Pharmaceutical Group

-Cipla

-Tian Yao

-Lupin

-North East Pharmaceutical

-Albemarle

-Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical

-Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

-Bachem



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers



-North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America, Middle East and Africa



Market Segment by Type, covers



-Synthetic API

-Biotech API

-Other



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into



-Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

-Oncology Drugs

-Anti-diabetic Drugs

-Cardiovascular Drugs

-Central Nervous System Drugs (CNS Drugs)

-Musculoskeletal Drugs

-Other Drugs



