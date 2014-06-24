Global Aerogel Market (Raw Material, Form, Application and Geography) - Reports and Intelligence

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2014 --Reports and Intelligence publishes a latest report titled "Global Aerogel Market (Raw Material Type, Forms, Applications, Geography) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2013- 2020."



The report assessed the global aerogel market to attain a market size of $1,896.6 million by 2020 with a CAGR of 36.4% during 2014 – 2020. North America and Europe together are expected to have a share of about two-third of revenue generation by 2020. The market volume would reach 953.1 million sq ft by the year 2020. However, 85% of the global aerogel production services are done in Europe and North America.



Aerogel is primarily understood as a hard insulator, with its enhanced thermal insulation ability as compared to conventional alternatives. However, due to comparatively higher cost, its mass acceptance was confined to complex applications in aerospace and oil & gas. Nonetheless, due to introduction of diverse cost-effective aerogel manufacturing methods, it has now become known as a superior alternative in different applications such as automotive, chemicals, healthcare, electronics, and building insulation. With large number of complimentary drivers such as supporting policies for green infrastructure in Middle Eastern and European countries, the market would have extensive adoption, particularly in building insulation segment. Also, rising need for easy to install and resourceful and thermal insulations, thinner & lighter solutions for manufacturing purposes, higher thermal resistance, and reusability are further boosting the market growth.



A primary source to manufacture aerogel includes Silica, carbon, and alumina. Silica is analyzed to be the brightest segment due to higher insulating properties and lightweight solutions. As per the report, the application of aerogel include building insulations, oil & gas, acoustic, aerospace, chemical, electronics, healthcare, automotive thermal management and others. Few other applications are in agriculture, cryogenics, apparels and power generation. The market, in terms of volume and revenue is dominated by Oil & gas segment.



In terms of geographical analysis, Europe would lead in terms of market revenue by 2020, leaving behind North America. However, Asia Pacific is projected as the most attractive market, registering a CAGR of 37.3% during the analyzed period.



The top profiled companies by the report are:-

Aspen Aerogels Inc

American Aerogel Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Dow Corning Corp

Svenska Aerogel AB

BASF SE

Airglass AB

JIOS Aerogel

Active Space Technologies

Acoustiblok UK Ltd



