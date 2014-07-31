Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --Agriculture films are also known as plasticulture, which refers to the use of plastic materials in various agricultural applications. The goal of this report is to analyze the current and expected trends of the agricultural films market, as it is anticipated that farmer around the world would demand these materials. The study covers an in-depth analysis of the market potential of the various types and applications of the agricultural films market. The report analyzes opportunities in the developed and emerging economies so that companies can make strategies as per their targeted regions. The key driver for market growth is increased emphasis on global agricultural output due to the rising food demand of the ever increasing population. Additionally, agricultural films facilitate the increase in the area of controlled agriculture by providing materials that propel farming.



The report analyzes the potency of buyers & suppliers, threat of substitute products and new entrants based on the Porter’s five force model. The end-user of the market is the farming sector, which is very knowledgeable about the use of agricultural material; therefore, the bargaining power of buyers is high. The farmers can easily switch from one product to another due to easy availability, which reduces the potency of suppliers. Threat of substitute products is high as it is a polymer -based market, which allows development of alternative products easily. The market does not need high technical expertise; therefore, the threat of new entrants is high. Companies are constantly developing new products to attract customers; therefore, the intensity of rivalry is very high in the market. The value chain analysis provides insights about the role of all participants in the supply chain of the market.



