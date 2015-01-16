New Transportation research report from TechNavio is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --The process of dismantling an aircraft at the end of its life as a combined airframe is known as parting out. Aircrafts may be parted out while they are still certified and still in service as the components in them are more valuable. As any product, an aircraft also depreciates in value over time. The value of the aircraft depends on a number of aspects such as increased cost of maintenance, repair and to abide with the legislation. Over a period of time, it becomes expensive for aircraft owners to maintain aircrafts that are out of service. Hence, aircrafts that are out of service are dismantled and recycled. The reusable parts will be sold in the aftermarket or the owners will refurbish and use them in new aircrafts. Metals such as aluminum of the aircrafts are recycled and sold in the aftermarket. AFAR is a global association that is dedicated in pursuing and promoting environmental best practices, regulatory excellence, and sustainable developments in aircraft disassembly.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Aircraft Dismantling market to grow at a CAGR of 6.56 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Aircraft Dismantling market for the period 2015-2019. The market size was calculated based on the number of aircrafts that are out of service and the aircrafts about 15 years old. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Global Aircraft Dismantling market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market
TechNavio's report, Global Aircraft Dismantling Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the APAC region and the EMEA; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
- ELG Metals
- HVF West LLC (Huron Valley Fritz West)
- Robert Gibbs
- Universal Recycling
Other Prominent Vendors
- AELS- Aircraft End-of-life Solutions
- AerSale
- Air Salvage International
- Aircraft Demolition
- AMS GmbH & Co KG
- Apple Aviation
- Ascent Aviation Services
- Bonus Tech
- CAVU Aerospace
- eCube Solution
- GECAS Asset Management
- Mangellan
- MD Turbines
- Pacific Aerospace
- Southern California Aviation
- Stewart Industries
- Sycamore Aviation
- Valliere Aviation
- VAS Aero Services
- Wiederkehr Recycling
Key Market Driver
- Minimizing Cost of Ownership
Key Market Challenge
- Decision Making
Key Market Trend
- Increasing Business Volumes
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
