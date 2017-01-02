ReportsWorldwide has announced the addition of a new report title Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021 to its growing collection of premium market research reports.
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2017 --Aircraft Engine MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft engine, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of its engines. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.
The MRO system can be understood as a complex socio-technical system organized and operated to achieve aircraft availability and operation safety at minimal cost. As a complex socio-technical system, it consists of various layers: The environmental context, organizational structure, management, infrastructure, workers and the technical core.
This report focuses on the Aircraft Engine MRO in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
-GE Aviation
-Pratt & Whitney Division
-Honeywell Aerospace
-Rolls Royce
-Delta TechOps
-MTU Maintenance
-ST Aerospace
-Lufthansa Technik
-AFI KLM E&M
-SAESL
-SIAEC
-Haeco Group
-Ameco
-Mubadala Aerospace
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
-North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
-South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type, covers
-Maintenance
-Repair
-Overhaul
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
-Air Transport
-BGA
