This wire is made up of aluminum and utilized in various applications like the power grids, houses and airplanes. The wire is an alternative to the copper wire and has properties of mechanical & electrical also has lower cost than the copper wire. The conducting property of this wire is less than the copper, this is the reason why it is only used in smaller applications like the wiring at home. The use of these wires is growing due to factor like; rising demand for technically advanced products in automotive & electrical applications, exhibit wide range of properties like high electrical conductivity, high strength for fractures & high ductility, lower cost as compared to the copper wire, etc. Therefore, the Aluminum Wire Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Aluminum Wire Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



The global Aluminum Wire Market is segmented, on the basis of Product the market is divided into Cotton Insulated, Enameled, Mica Insulated, Paper Insulated, Nomex Insulated and Fiber Glass Insulated, and on the basis of Application the market is divided into Shipping, Automobile, Transformers, Circuit Breakers, Rotating machine, Switches & Meters, Motors and Home Electrical Appliances.



In the Product segment the Enameled rectangular & round wire has valued a greater demand. The enameled wire is mainly used for manufacturing transformers due to properties like heat resistance and light weight for the oil of transformer.



In the Application segment the automotive section is accounting the major part of the market, they are used wiring harness used in automotive as the weight of vehicles gets reduced by a greater value. Also it increases the flexibility and increasing the contact between metals.



The leading players in the market are Sam Dong, General Cable Technologies Corporation, REA Wires, Zhengzhou LP Industry Co., Classic Wire & Cable, Priority Wire & Cable, Inc., Southwire Company, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd., Novametal Group, Termomecanica, Nexans and Axon Cable. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



On a global front, the Aluminum Wire Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). The North American and Asia Pacific region are seen gaining market significantly, the utilization of the wire different applications related to construction due to the properties like durability, high strength and low breakage risk.



