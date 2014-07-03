Global Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market (Products, Applications, Geography) - Reports and Intelligence

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --Animal Nutrition Chemicals consist of amino acids that provide essential nutrients to the animals and boost their immune systems. Animal nutrition market produces products such as carotenoids, enzymes, organic acids, vitamins and vacuum salts. The market offers exceptional variety of quality animal food products to sectors such as aquaculture, poultry, and domestic animal feeds.



Major factors driving the market growth are high investments from manufacturers in the value chain, growing consumer need for quality products, rising environmental concerns and growing awareness among consumers regarding safe and quality pet products. However, high-priced chemicals would deter the market growth.



The product markets within Animal Nutrition Chemicals are amino acids, minerals, vitamins, enzymes and others (Carotenoids, Organic Food, Vacuum salts, etc). Amino acid generates the maximum revenue due to its higher protein content.



The application market consists of animal food manufacturers, households, farms, veterinarians and others. Animal food manufacturers generate the maximum revenue due to commercialization of meat production and growing demand for quality and safe food products.



In terms of geographical analysis, North America is leading the market due to growing population of pets and rising demand for nutritionally rich food.



The report provides vital information of the key market players listed below:



Tata Chemicals

Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Church & Dwight Company Incorporated

Balchem Corporation

Kemin Industries

Royal DSM NV

Novozymes



