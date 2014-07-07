Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2014 --With $57.4 billion in 2013, the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2013-2020, generating revenue of $142.7 billion by 2020.



Manufacturing companies suffer heavy losses due to counterfeiting of their products. Health risks are also involved due to counterfeit medicines and food products, since the counterfeit products are generally not approved by the regulatory authorities. The anti-counterfeit packaging market provides a solution to overcome these shortcomings by rendering secure packaging techniques and product tracking for various products. As the food and pharmaceuticals market keeps getting littered with new counterfeit companies every day, a majority of legitimate manufacturing companies are resorting to anti-counterfeit packaging market for safeguarding their products. Encouraging government policies too are helping the cause.



Get full details of report at: http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/anti-counterfeit-market



Although a majority of companies have adopted anti-counterfeit packaging, there still remain a considerable number of companies which lack awareness of these techniques. These companies generally re-design their packaging, which only opens a window for the counterfeit market in the process. Globalization of retail sectors is also one of the major restraints the anti-counterfeit market faces in current scenario.



The anti-counterfeit packaging market is broadly classified on the basis of technology, viz. packaging and tracking; and application, viz. food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging.



See similar report at Reports and Intelligence-

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market (Therapeutics and Geography) at http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/lung-cancer-therapeutics-market



Regional markets for anti-counterfeit packaging market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.



The major suppliers for these services include Alien Technology Corp., Alpvision, Zebra Technologies, Inksure Technologies, Avery Dennison, Flint Group, Catalent Pharma Solution, Inc., TraceLink Inc., Authentix Inc. and Sicapa.



About Reports and Intelligence

Reports and Intelligence is an online library for research reports in numerous sectors and their verticals. This is the one stop destination for well researched reports with exact market analysis. We have a well known clientele lists who are master in preparing research reports. We make sure that all our clients adopt a rational and scientific approach in order to sell their reports on our webs tie. Thus, every report that we sell are well studied and based on accurate facts and figures.



We act as single point of contact for market, business and investment related inquires and information, help managerial level personnel to make decision based on latest reports and analysis; which will prove to be beneficial for their growth. Hence, all the reports which we sell are competent enough to help your goals reach its destination.



Contact:

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100,

Portland, OR 97239,

United States

Direct: +1 (617) 674-4143

Toll Free: +1 (855) 711-1555

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

Email: sales@reportsandintelligence.com

Blogger: http://reportsandintelligence.blogspot.in/

Web: http://www.reportsandintelligence.com