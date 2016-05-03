Global Automotive Active Windows Display Market (2016 – 2022) to Attain Market Value of USD 628.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 21.6%, KBV Research

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2016 --The global Automotive Active Windows Display market is expected to attain a market value of USD 628.3 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period (2016-2022). The Automotive industry is going through a phase of digitalization. The technological advanced products such as automotive active window display technology adopted by the automakers enable the drivers to remotely access numerous details related to the vehicles. Active window display system provides information such as oil level or tire pressure, alerts the driver about the distance between two vehicles, etc. Windshield and combiners are the two technologies considered in the report while analyzing the market penetration of active windows display in the vehicles. In 2014, windshield technology dominated the global automotive active windows display market. The segment is estimated to generate revenue of USD 131.4 million in 2015.



Rising need for information paired with rising safety concerns in the field of automotive has necessitated the deployment of several modern display technologies. The technology is not new per se, as General Motors had introduced its first vehicle equipped with automotive active window display in North America way back in 1988; however, it did not gain the necessary success due to high cost and concerns over the technology. Nevertheless, today more than 30 percent of the company's vehicles sold in North America are equipped with the active windows display technology. According to IHS Inc., in 2010, only 2% of the total automotives sold were equipped with active window display technology, this number is expected to increase to 9% by the end of 2020. The scope of the advanced display technology in the form of automotive active window display market is likely to be high in the developed countries. Asian countries on the other hand, with rising consumer awareness paired with increasing purchasing power could provide ample growth opportunity for the market.



The report analyses the adoption of active window display system in different vehicles including luxury vehicle, premium vehicle and SUV's. In 2014, luxury vehicle segment dominated the global automotive active windows display market, with maximum market share in terms of revenue. SUV's segment on the other hand is expected to witness fastest growth of 34.2% during the forecast period (2016-2022).



Further, for better analysis and understanding the market penetration of automotive active windows display system, the market is divided into different geographies and countries including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Spain, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria and rest of LAMEA). In 2014, North America dominated the global automotive active windows display market, with a market share of 33.2% in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is expected to surpass North America and become the largest revenue generator by 2017. Increased sales of premium cars in countries such as China and India would help the region to increase its revenue for the technology during the forecast period. According to China Daily Information Co, in 2012, sales of premium cars in China stood at 1.25 million, the second largest market for premium car after the U.S. China is expected to surpass U.S. and become the largest market by 2020.



Some of the major companies profiled in the global automotive active windows display market are Telefonica, S.A., Harman International Industries, Incorporated, TomTom NV, MicroVision, Inc., AUDI AG, Daimler AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive Plc and Yazaki Corporation.



Global Automotive Active Windows Display Market Segmentation



By Technology

o Windshield Technology

o Combiner Technology



By Vehicle Type

o Luxury Car

o Premium Car

o SUV's



BY Geography

o North America Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o U.S. Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Canada Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Mexico Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Rest of North America Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Europe Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Germany Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o France Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o U.K. Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Russia Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Spain Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Italy Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Rest of Europe Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Asia-Pacific Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o China Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Japan Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o India Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o South Korea Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Singapore Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Australia Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o LAMEA Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Brazil Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Argentina Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o UAE Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Saudi Arabia Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o South Africa Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Nigeria Automotive Active Windows Display Market

o Rest of LAMEA Automotive Active Windows Display Market



