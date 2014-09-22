Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --The automotive refinish coating market provides for coating of automotives. The global automotive market is expected to reach over $245 billion by 2020; therefore, the market for refinish coating can expect good revenue. The key driver for the market is increase in the number of vehicles in operation. It is expected that the number of car users in developing countries would reach around three to four billion in the next 30 years.



Get full report at:

http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/Automotive-Refinish-Coatings-market



However, the North American and European market is expected to be flat due to the economic downtimes and enhanced road safety parameters. The automotive market is not expected to grow in these regions until the recession settles down; therefore, the automotive refinish market is dependent on developing economies. The major challenge for companies in the market is to overcome the refinish coating requirements of two-wheelers and heavy commercial vehicles as the market is largely dependent on car markets.



The key companies profiled in the report are DuPont Performance Coating, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Akzo Nobel N.V, KCC Corp, Noroo Paint Coatings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and Matrix System Automotive Finishes.



KEY BENEFITS:



-This report provides market intelligence with respect to solvent type, vehicle refinish type and geographies



-Deep dive of top factors impacting the market growth



-Value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces, top investment pockets are analyzed and presented in detail in the report



-SWOT analysis and strategic developments are included in the report for key players



-Study of the challenges and opportunities available in the automotive refinish coatings market



-Market estimates for automotive refinish coatings market and its sub-segments



-Identification of the key strategies adopted by major market players engaged in the market



Get full access of report with ‘Table of Contents’ at:

http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/Automotive-Refinish-Coatings-market/table-of-contents



Market Segments are:



-Global Market, By Solvent Type

-Global Market, By Vehicle Refinishing Type

-Global Market, By Geography



See similar reports at:

http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/materials-and-chemicals-market-report



About Reports and Intelligence

Reports and Intelligence is an online library for research reports in numerous sectors and their verticals. This is the one stop destination for well researched reports with exact market analysis.



We have a well-known clientele lists who are master in preparing research reports. We make sure that all our clients adopt a rational and scientific approach in order to sell their reports on our webs tie. Thus, every report that we sell are well studied and based on accurate facts and figures.