Global Average Price of Brushless DC Motors Is Stable from 2013 to 2017, Prices Will Be in Slowly Decreasing Trend in the Following 5 Years

Brushless DC Motor electric motor (BLDC motors, BL motors) also known as electronically commutated motors (ECMs, EC motors), or synchronous DC motors, are synchronous motors powered by DC electricity via an inverter or switching power supply which produces an AC electric current to drive each phase of the motor via a closed loop controller. The controller provides pulses of current to the motor windings that control the speed and torque of the motor.



Global Brushless DC Motor Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region



This report top Brushless DC Motor Manufacturers Covered: Nidec, Minebea Mitsumi, Shinano Kenshi, Maxon Motor, Johnson Electric, Portescap, Allied Motion, HyUnion Holding, Tsiny Motor, Topband, Constar, AMETEK, Fulling Motor, Telco etc.



Market Breakdown by Type: 12V, 24V, Other.



Market Breakdown by Application: HDD (Hard Disk Drives Spindle Motor), ODD (Optical Disk Driver Motor), Home Appliance, Other.



The global Brushless DC Motor market is estimated to be valued at almost 8782.07 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of about 15159.61 M USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.06% over the 2017-2025 period. This significant growth is likely to be influenced by several key trends expected to emerge in the global Brushless DC Motor market in the coming years.



China is the largest consumption region of Brushless DC Motors, with a consumption market share nearly 31% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption region of Brushless DC Motors, enjoying consumption market share over 20% in 2017. Asia Pacific (APAC) region seems to have good growth potential in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand in China, Japan and India.



