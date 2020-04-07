New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2020 --According to a new market report published by Industry Probe (www.industryprobe.com) titled 'Baby Cosmetics and Toiletries Products Market (Product Type: Baby Skin Care Products (Baby Massage Oil, Baby Lotions, Baby Creams/Moisturizers, Baby Wipes, Baby Powder, Others), Baby Hair Care Products (Baby Shampoo & Conditioner, Baby Hair Oil), Baby Bath Products (Soaps, Bubble Bath/Shower Gel, Others), Baby Oral Care Products (Toothpaste, Toothbrush), Others; Distribution Channel: Online (Company Website, E-commerce Websites), and Offline (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Brand Stores)) – Global Industry Dynamics 2018-19, Trends and Forecast, 2020–2027,' the global baby cosmetics and toiletries products market was valued at US$ 15.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027.



Click here to Access Sample Report: Baby Cosmetics and Toiletries Products Market



In the past few years, developing nations experienced extensive demographic changes and rapid urbanization. This in turn is expected to drive the demand for baby cosmetic products due to changing parenting styles of young parents in developing countries. Young parents are looking for safe and convenient baby cosmetics products. North America held major share in the global baby cosmetics and toiletries products market in 2018 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer good growth opportunities for manufacturers of baby cosmetics during the forecast period. Improvement in lifestyle, rise in disposable income, and demand from young parents are some of the factors responsible for the demand for baby cosmetics and toiletries in developing countries such as China and India.



The report has segregated the global baby cosmetics and toiletries products market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region. In terms of product type, baby skin care products hold a major share as these products are available in various types such as massage oil, lotions, and creams. Demand for these products is higher as compared to baby shampoo, hair oil, and baby bath products. The other reason for this growth is the frequency of usage and high penetration of baby skin care products. In terms of distribution channel, the online distribution channel is expected to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period due to the inclination of users toward online shopping. Based on region, North America holds a major share of the global baby cosmetics and toiletries products market, followed by Europe. Rapid adoption of baby cosmetics products by young parents provides opportunities for baby cosmetics and toiletries manufacturers to tap this market.



Share your requirements for Customized Baby Cosmetics and Toiletries Products Market Study



The baby cosmetics and toiletries products market is dominated by established players who are focused on the development of new products to cater to changing consumer preferences.



The report includes the below mentioned pointers of major players operating in the baby cosmetics and toiletries products market:



- Competition Matrix

- Company Overview

- Product Profiling

- Market Share Analysis (2018)

- Product Comparison Analysis

- Business Strategies / Recent Developments

- New product development

- Key mergers and acquisitions

- Expansion strategies

- Company Financials



Some of the key companies operating in the global baby cosmetics and toiletries products market are included in this report to give a better competitive analysis of the market and these are Procter & Gamble Company, TWASA Cosmetics, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever Plc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex International, Krauter Healthcare, Beiersdorf AG, Vasa Global Cosmetics, and KAO Corporation.



Contact an analyst to understand more about Baby Cosmetics and Toiletries Products Market Report



About Industry Probe

Industry Probe is a global market intelligence and advisory firm with an unwavering purpose to help businesses achieve strategic objectives through a varied range of offerings. Based on a unique amalgamation of our big data technology and human intelligence, our services are dedicated to serve the businesses operating in the consumer goods and industrial machinery sectors. Our offerings comprises syndicated research, strategic consulting & advisory services, competitive intelligence, and full time engagement to bring true & actionable insights into our clients' business environment. Combining research & technology adoption, playing the perfect mix of the best data, and centered on consumer goods & industrial machinery sectors, Industry Probe believes in targeting one industry at a time.



Contact



1441 Broadway, 6th Floor – # 6131

New York, NY 10018

Contact: +1-917-985-8551

Email: sales@industryprobe.com

Website: https://www.industryprobe.com/