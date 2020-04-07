New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2020 --According to a new market report published by Industry Probe (www.industryprobe.com) titled 'Baby Diaper Market [Type: Cloth Diapers (Flat Cloth Diapers, Fitted Cloth Diapers, Pre-Fold Cloth Diapers, and Others (Contour, Pocket etc.), Disposable Diapers (Regular, Ultra Absorbent), Biodegradable Diapers, Training Nappies, Swim Pants; Style: Tape Style, Pant Style; Absorption Level: High, Low; Distribution Channel: Online and Offline (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Medical Stores)] – Global Industry Dynamics 2018-19, Trends and Forecast, 2020–2027,' the global baby diaper market is expected to reach US$ 49.8 Bn by 2027 and expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2027.



As per the report, the global baby diaper market was valued at US$ 34.2 Bn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2027. Product innovation and technological advancements are some of the major factors that are expected to boost the global baby diaper market in the near future. North America held a prominent share in the global baby diaper market in 2018 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to be a key upcoming market for baby diapers during the forecast time frame. Rise in disposable income and increase in birth rate especially in China and India are anticipated to be the key factors driving the growth of the baby diaper market in this region.



Additionally, the report states that the growing emphasis on baby care is significantly driving the growth of the baby diaper market. Diaper has become an important part of the baby care regime and hence is encouraging the market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness about health and sanitation, and rise in disposable income is expected to continue to add fuel to the growth of the global baby diaper market. Increasing sanitation coverage has a significant impact on reducing child deaths from various diseases. Hence, diaper changing practice is essential to reduce the spread of germs. Moreover, high literacy rate and high standards of living are also expected to drive the growth of the baby diaper market in the coming years. Highlighting the market hindering factors, the report states that declining birth rate and negative impact of diapers are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast timeline. The pattern of family formation in developed countries has drastically declined in recent years. Moreover, diaper rashes are very common. Bacteria often breed in the wet soiled paper, leading to skin rashes.



The report has segmented the baby diaper market in terms of type, absorption level, distribution channel and region. In terms of type, disposable diapers are mostly preferred. Compared to cloth diapers, disposable diapers are more convenient and easy to use. In terms of style, tape style is the major segment and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Tape style segment contributes major share to the baby diaper market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Based on absorption level, the high level segment dominates the market. For babies with incontinence problems, parents prefer diapers with fine quality and high absorbency. Based on distribution channel, the offline distribution channel is expected to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period due to the preference of consumers toward offline shopping. In terms of region, North America holds a major share of the global baby diaper market followed by Europe.



The baby diaper market is dominated by several players who are focused on the development of new products to cater to the rising demand for the product in the global market.



The report includes the below mentioned pointers of the major players operating in the baby diaper market:



Some of the major players operating in the baby diaper market are featured in this report to give a better competitive analysis of the market and these include Unicharm Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Hengan International Company Limited, Domtar Corporation, Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity Aktiebolaget, Ontex International N.V, Bumkins Finer Baby Products, Inc. and Celluloses de Brocéliande.



