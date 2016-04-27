Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Projected to Reach $7.25 Billion in 2021

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2016 --The Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud Market is set to grow 47.9% to reach $7.25 billion in 2021 from an estimated $1.03 billion in 2016, according to Arcluster, in the first-of-its-kind market report on bare metal clouds. The highest growth will come from the sale of bare metal hardware, which is projected to grow 40.3 percent between 2016 and 2021. Revenues from Bare Metal Cloud Services is set to grow 10x between 2016 and 2021 to reach $2.2 billion in 2021.



"Bare metal cloud is a natural parallel evolution in cloud with the market for hardware and services set to demonstrate high growth rates across all markets and Arcluster expects this to continue through 2021," said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "This market opportunity reflects the growing shift from legacy IT services to cloud-based services, largely due to the rising popularity of hybrid cloud deployments in organizations.



Information pertaining to Arcluster's syndicated study on bare metal cloud and the report's Table of Contents (TOC) is available here. The report spans 131 pages, and contains 49 tables and 45 figures and charts.



https://arcluster.com/research/bare-metal-cloud-market-2016-2021/



The latest report on Bare Metal Cloud covers the market dynamics, ecosystem, segments, sizes and forecasts of components within the Bare Metal ecosystem from the period 2016 – 2021. This report is an elaborate analysis of the Bare Metal Cloud market, and covers market size, forecasts and analysis of sub-markets in the ecosystem. It also provide insights from market trends, competitive landscape and product technology trends. The analysis in the report will help both cloud market participants and enterprise IT companies to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.



The market for bare metal cloud is segmented into three categories –Segments, Verticals and Regions. Each of these categories are further segmented by types.



By Segments – the market size and forecasts for bare metal cloud is provided by Hardware, Software and Services.

-Hardware – by Bare Metal Servers, Bare Metal Storage and Bare Metal Networking by Deployment and Regions.

-Software – by Regions

-Services – By Hosted Bare Metal Cloud Services (Dedicated and On-Demand) and On-Premise Services by Regions



By Verticals – the market size and forecasts are provided for 7 verticals – Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Chemicals, Materials, Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Construction and Manufacturing, Energy, Power and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Public Sector and Government, Telecom, Technology and Media, and Others (Travel, Hospitality, Tourism etc.).



By Regions – the market size and forecasts are provided for 5 regions – North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, Central/Latin America and Asia-Pacific.



The 2016 syndicated study report on Bare Metal Cloud is part of an ongoing series of market reports that focus on micro emerging trends in the cloud and enterprise IT markets across multiple regions and countries.



https://arcluster.com/store/reports-studies/bare-metal-cloud-market-2016-2021/



