Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2018 --Summary: Bicycle Motors Market by Operation Type (Combined, Pedal assisted and Throttle assisted), Power Output (Above 750W, 350W-750W and Less than 350W) Motor Type (Friction Drive Motors, Mid Drive Motors and Hub Motors) Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025



Competitive Insights 2018:

The key players in the Bicycle Motors Market are; Ortlinghaus-Werke GmbH, Suzhou Xiongda Electric Machine Co. Ltd., BionX International Corporation, Yamaha Motors Co., Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, DAPU Motors, Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co. Ltd, Nidec Corporation, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, J.D. Components Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Shimano Inc., Continental AG, and TDCM Corporation Limited.



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Bicycle Motors Market is seen growing due to number of reasons like; the decrease in the oil sector due to various reasons is turning the inventors to investing in the bicycle motors. Also due to the initiatives of the government there is rise in use of bicycle as medium of transport.



Rental and sharing receives in big economies is also a driving element to Bicycle Motors Market. The restrain for Bicycle Motors Market is the cost cutting in the fuel prices and removal of many cost effective models of bicycles from market which are increasing the time for growth of this market.



The awareness of people for fitness is rising day by day, as the number of deaths and unhealthy people in also increasing which factor is leading to growth of Bicycle Motors Market, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The people are changing the lifestyle trends like; focusing on use of conventional transport, also turning towards exercise and healthy lifestyle. Many groups, NGO's and government are taking initiative for promoting the use of bicycles. These steps are also responsible for boosting of Bicycle Motors Market.



The Bicycle Motors Market is segmented as follows-



Bicycle Motors Market, By Operation Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

- Combined

- Pedal assisted

- Throttle assisted



Bicycle Motors Market, By Power Output, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

- Above 750W

- 350W-750W

- Less than 350W



Bicycle Motors Market, By Motor Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

- Friction Drive Motors

- Mid Drive Motors

- Hub Motors



Bicycle Motors Market, By Sales Channel, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

- Aftermarket

- OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)



Regional Outlook:

On a global front, the Bicycle Motors Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).



