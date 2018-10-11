Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2018 --Overview: Properties like biological properties, functional and nutritional are posed by bioactive proteins. A balanced diet must include bioactive proteins and peptides, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Bio-active proteins are involved in some physiological actions like; anti-microbial, anti-oxidative, anti-hypersensitive and anti-thrombotic.



The Bioactive Protein Market is growing due to, the rise in use of beauty and personal care products. They find application in products like shampoos, soaps, conditioners and skin care products. Bioactive proteins comprise of amino acids which is essential for personal care products due to factors like anti-aging and anti-irritation. Some factors that are limiting the growth of bioactive proteins is the side effects they have on humans like; headaches, hypersensitive crisis, amines and allergies. Considering the applications, conditional food market is seen to rise in coming years in regards to income due to shifting trend towards fitness and healthy diet.



Competitive Insights 2018:

The key players (producers and vendors) in the Bioactive Protein Market are; Omega Protein Corporation, Bunge Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, MYOS RENS Technology Inc., Cargill Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Royal DSM, CHS Inc., and Kerry Group.



On the basis of type the Bioactive Protein Market is segmented into; Plant source and Animal source. Animal source is most chosen as they are complete package of proteins that give all the required amino acids. Different animal sources preferred for bioactive proteins and amino acids are; meat, poultry, seafood, dairy products, etc. The animal source in Bioactive Protein Market is seen to grow due to technical advancements in the years to come. There is also seen a rise in plant source Bioactive Protein Market as people are shifting focus towards consuming plants and also opting to vegetarianism.



Regional Outlook:

On a global front, the Bioactive Protein Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).



Major TOC of Bioactive Protein Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

…

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

…

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

…

Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

…

Chapter 5. Bioactive Protein Market, By Source

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Bioactive Protein Revenue and Market Share by Source (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Bioactive Protein Revenue and Revenue Share by Source (2014-2018)

5.3. Plant source

5.3.1. Global Plant source Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Animal source

5.4.1. Global Animal source Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

…

Chapter 6. Bioactive Protein Market, By Region

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Bioactive Protein Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.2.1. Global Bioactive Protein Revenue by Regions (2014-2018)

6.3. North America Bioactive Protein by Countries

6.3.1. North America Bioactive Protein Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.3.2. North America Bioactive Protein Revenue (Million USD) by Countries (2014-2018)

6.3.3. United States

6.3.3.1. United States Bioactive Protein Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.3.4. Canada

6.3.4.1. Canada Bioactive Protein Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.3.5. Mexico

6.3.5.1. Mexico Bioactive Protein Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4. Europe Bioactive Protein by Countries

6.4.1. Europe Bioactive Protein Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4.2. Europe Bioactive Protein Revenue (Million USD) by Countries (2014-2018)

6.4.3. Germany

6.4.3.1. Germany Bioactive Protein Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4.4. France

6.4.4.1. France Bioactive Protein Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4.5. UK

6.4.5.1. UK Bioactive Protein Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4.6. Russia

6.4.6.1. Russia Bioactive Protein Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4.7. Italy

6.4.7.1. Italy Bioactive Protein Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4.8. Rest of Europe

6.4.8.1. Rest of Europe Bioactive Protein Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.5. Asia-Pacific Bioactive Protein by Countries

…

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Omega Protein Corporation

7.1.1. Business Overview

7.1.2. Service Portfolio

7.1.3. Strategic Developments

7.1.4. Revenue and Market Share



7.2. Bunge Ltd

7.2.1. Business Overview

7.2.2. Service Portfolio

7.2.3. Strategic Developments

7.2.4. Revenue and Market Share



7.3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.3.1. Business Overview

7.3.2. Service Portfolio

7.3.3. Strategic Developments

7.3.4. Revenue and Market Share



7.4. MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

7.4.1. Business Overview

7.4.2. Service Portfolio

7.4.3. Strategic Developments

7.4.4. Revenue and Market Share



7.5. Cargill Inc.

7.5.1. Business Overview

7.5.2. Service Portfolio

7.5.3. Strategic Developments

7.5.4. Revenue and Market Share

…CONTINUED FOR TOC



