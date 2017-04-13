Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2017 --GBI Research's latest report, "Global Biosimilar Pipeline and Market Prospects: Addressing Production Complexities Through Risk Management and Quality by Design" provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global biosimilars market, with a particular focus on manufacturing complexities and the strategies being implemented to overcome them.



This report also assesses the state of the biosimilar R&D and commercial landscape through multilevel analytics that include data split by therapy area, stage of development, molecular target, clinical trials and company. Global revenue forecasts to 2022 for biosimilars with strong market potential, both in development and in the market, are provided.



To Enquire about this Report please visit @ https://www.reportsworldwide.com/enquiry?report_id=21063



Data analyses from our study show there will be enormous commercial opportunities for biosimilar developers over the coming years, given the number of high-revenue-generating biologics that will go off patent before 2020, and promising revenue forecasts for biosimilars in late-stage development. Information leveraged from our robust industry-leading database highlights a diverse number of biosimilars in the pipeline for a wide range of therapy areas, with several of these in the later stages of development. Case studies showcasing strategies adopted by leading pharmaceutical companies to compete in the biosimilars market are also provided.



Scope of the Research Report



Global biosimilar pipeline in 2017



- What is the distribution of pipeline biosimilars by stage of development?

- Which are the therapy areas set to benefit the most from biosimilar drugs in development?

- In biosimilar development, what are the most common molecular targets for key therapy areas?

- How many companies are currently involved in biosimilar drug development, which are the most active and what is the level of specialization across the development landscape?



Global biosimilar clinical trials in 2017



- What was the volume of biosimilar clinical trials from 2006 to 2016, by therapy area and stage of development?

- What is the average biosimilar clinical trial size and duration across different stages of development, and across the immunology and oncology therapy areas?

- How much revenue will promising biosimilar drugs in the market, and in development, record to 2022?

- What are the key factors driving growth in the global biosimilars market?

- How important are the cost saving opportunities for national healthcare budgets?

- How much will biosimilar manufacturers benefit from the biologic drugs patent cliff?

- How does legislation regarding biosimilar interchangeability differ among key geographical markets?

- What are the factors restraining the growth of global biosimilar market?

- How do manufacturing challenges affect the market?

- What are the legal issues impacting the biosimilar market?

- How are competition and patient recruitment issues slowing growth in the market?

- What are the regulatory pathways for biosimilars in the US, Europe, Japan and China?



Manufacturing processes for biosimilar drugs



- How does molecular weight and complexity pose a challenge to biosimilar production?

- What is the impact of environmental factors on production complexity?

- How significant is the knowledge gap in the process of manufacturing a biosimilar drug?

- What are the best practice guidelines and strategies to overcome production complexities?

- How do development timelines and costs differ between biologics and biosimilars?

- What is the impact of immunogenicity in the production process?



To view a detailed description and Table of Contents please visit: https://www.reportsworldwide.com/report/global-biosimilar-pipeline-and-market-prospects-addressing-production-complexities-through-risk-management-and-quality-by-design



Reasons to buy



This report will allow you to -



- Gain insightful analyses and comprehensive understanding of the global biosimilar R&D and commercial landscape

- Assess biosimilar production processes, key issues and ways to mitigate development risk

- Understand the most important driving and restraining forces in the global biosimilars market

- Learn about biosimilar strategies being adopted by leading pharmaceutical companies.

- Understand the future outlook and prospects for biosimilar drugs



About ReportsWorldwide.com

ReportsWorldwide.com is a leading provider of global market intelligence reports and services. With research reports from top publishers, consulting and advisory firms, ReportsWorldwide.com offers instant online access to a growing database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, geographies and trends.



Press Contact:

Abigail Crasto

Senior Vice President

101, Arch Street

Boston, MA 02110 US

Phone: 617-398-4994

Fax: 617-398-4995

abigail@reportsworldwide.com