South Kensington, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2019 --The global business and communications consultancy Sterling Media has been shortlisted for the coveted PR Firm of the Year at the annual UK-India Awards 2018, which brings together and celebrates the innovative and path-breaking individuals and organizations that are making a significant impact on the strong global partnership between the UK and India.



The winners of the UK-India Awards will be announced at a glittering ceremony in London taking place on 22nd June 2018, hosted by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. The award ceremony is set to bring together over 400 senior leaders from the world of business, politics, diplomacy, arts & culture, and the social sector. Previous speakers include the likes of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Indian Cabinet Minister Piyush Ghopal and the Indian High Commissioner, His Excellency Y.K. Sinha.



The award-winning consultancy are nominated alongside a host of leading international development schemes, social impact funds, world-leading British cultural institutions and representative bodies for tech and digital clusters around the UK. Headquartered in London with offices in India and Dubai, Sterling Media was founded in 1995 with a mission to drive innovation by bringing brands closer to their purpose in more meaningful ways. The company represents SME's, FTSE 100 companies including billion-dollar hedge funds, disruptors, innovators, high profile celebrities, influencers, governments and major organisations such as the United Nations across several industry sectors.



Sterling Media has been shortlisted for its position as a result of its standing as one of the first communications agencies in the UK to drive thought-leadership strategies for Indian narratives across politics, culture, social advocacy, thus contributing to the development of the UK-India corridor. Some of the breakthrough campaigns spearheaded by Sterling Media includes:



- Managing the re-launch of Heinz India with the pan-India strategy for Complan.



- Being recognised as the first communications company internationally to take Indian cinema global. From elevating the profiles of leading talent such as Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan through to raising awareness of major productions such as 3 Idiots and Dangal, Sterling Media has been a pivotal vehicle for magnifying the Bollywood depiction on the global stage.



- Launching the marquee and quintessential British brand Aston Martin in India.



- Leading the global communications for the 2018 Commonwealth Business Forum as part of the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting in London this year. Natasha Mudhar, the company's Global CEO, was also appointed to the Advisory Board at the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), which seeks to connect and expand the partnership within the Commonwealth 53 nations, which Includes India, the largest Commonwealth nation.



Speaking about Sterling Media's nomination, Global CEO Natasha Mudhar said: "We are honored to have been nominated for such a prestigious accolade in the form of the PR Firm of the Year at the UK-India Awards. In a year which has been replete with impactful developments in the ever-expanding relationship between the two countries, Sterling Media is incredibly proud to be recognised amongst some truly great individuals and organisations who contribute towards heralding a new era of partnerships between two great nations.



Sterling Media strongly believe in the potential for India to become one of the pillars of global trade and diplomacy, and we are committed to enabling this exciting period of transition. Over the last few years, we have also seen a phenomenal synergy between UK and India audiences, allowing for a nexus of cross-cultural understating. By focusing on deepening the ties between both countries, we can facilitate a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship, transcoding physical distances and mental blockades."



Manoj Ladwa, the British Indian entrepreneur and political strategist, Founder of UK-India Week and Editor of Winning Partnership: India-UK Relations Beyond Brexit, said: "The UK-India Awards is an event celebrating the bond between the UK and India and the remarkable people building on this winning partnership with innovation and creativity. Together, the UK and India have a great global role to fulfil. The UK-India Awards will also celebrate the organisations and individuals contributing to the UK-India partnership's leading, transformational impact on the world. They are exploring new territory, bringing new opportunities and meanings to our global partnership."



Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the audience at last year's Awards ceremony in a video message. She said: "This splendid event celebrates the best in UK-India relations and there is much to celebrate. Thank you for enriching the UK-India relationship in so many ways. In only its second year, the Awards ceremony takes place during the inaugural UK-India Week, running 18th-22nd June. UK-India Week celebrates the strong partnership between the UK and India and is a catalyst for promoting opportunities for future collaboration. It features the 5th annual UK-India Leadership Conclave (20th-21st June), a landmark event for identifying ways to grow and transform the strategic partnership between 'Brexit Britain and Global India'."



In only its second year, the awards ceremony takes place during the inaugural UK-India Week, running between the 18th-22nd June. UK-India Week celebrates the strong partnership between the UK and India and is a catalyst for promoting opportunities for future collaboration. It features the 5th annual UK-India Leadership Conclave (20th-21st June), a landmark event for identifying ways to grow and transform the strategic partnership between 'Brexit Britain and Global India'.



The conclave will see a range of panels, including the Social Impact Roundtable, chaired by Manoj Badale, Chairman of the British Asian Trust. Taking place on Thursday 21st June, Natasha Mudhar has been invited to join the panel, given Sterling Media's expertise in leading major social advocacy campaigns on behalf of the United Nations, celebrities, governments and NGOs.



- Natasha is the India Director for filmmaker Richard Curtis' "Project Everyone" which aims to popularize the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to end global poverty;



- She led the Africa and India strategy for Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution Day campaign to tackle double nutrition burdens;



- A menstrual hygiene awareness advocate, Natasha runs campaigns to tackle the taboo and stigma associated with menstruation;



- Natasha was part of the team to launch Sabin Vaccine Institute's Hathipaon Mukht Bharat campaign with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a mass drug administration program which targeted over 450mn Indian citizens to eliminate Filaria in India by 2020.



During the panel, Natasha will also highlight the power of popular culture for social good via platforms such as films including Pad Man and Toilet Ek Prem Katha as well as the remake of the Spice Girls' song Wannabe for the #WhatIReallyReallyWant campaign, promoting girl and woman empowerment.



Other panels include The Future of Creativity and the Media, chaired by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, Global Britain Meets Global India featuring Sir Vince Cable MP and Rt Hon Priti Patel MP and Building Modern Economies - Smart Cities, Smarter People.



-ENDS-



For more information, please contact:



Sterling Media

Tel: +44 (0)20 7801 0077

Email: press@sterlingmedia.co.uk



Notes to Editors:



About Sterling Media:

Sterling Media is a multi-disciplinary, global business and communications consultancy, founded in 1995 by business entrepreneur Teji Singh – one of the first women from an ethnic background to set up an international communications agency in the UK – with a mission to drive innovation by bringing clients closer to their goals in purposeful ways, creating more meaningful experiences, deeper connections and compelling narratives.



Our dynamic, expert team – made up of high-level multi-cultural creators, thinkers, doers, and communicators – is dedicated to delivering strategies to not only address business and communication challenges faced by clients but to help them adapt and thrive to reach their business and societal goals. This has earnt the agency the respect and recognition as market leaders in representing clients corporates including multi-billion dollar hedge funds, consumer brands, charities and campaigners, high-profile celebrities, governments, global thought-leaders and influencers, to entrepreneurs, disruptors, innovators, small businesses to major global organisations such as the United Nations, across a number of industry sectors.



We work with a high number of industry leaders including Aston Martin, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Reliance, Western Union, Lloyds Banking Group, United Nations, Morgan Cars, Jamie Oliver Food Foundation, The Global Goals campaign, Harrods, Ralph and Russo, Metro Bank, Powerboat P1 World Championship, Sabin Vaccine Institute, Entertainment One, Sun Global Investments, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, The Bird Group, RationalFX, Xendpay, The East India Company, GODAN, Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, Yes Bank, Virat Kohli Foundation, and Nosh Detox. www.sterlingmedia.co.uk

www.sterlingmedia.co.uk | @_sterlingmedia_



About UK-India Week:

UK-India Week (18-22 June) celebrates the strong partnership between the UK and India and is a catalyst for promoting opportunities for future collaboration. It features the 5th annual UK-India Leadership Conclave (20-21 June), a landmark event for identifying ways to grow and transform the strategic partnership between 'Brexit Britain and Global India'. Featuring events and symposia organised by India Inc., UK-India Week begins with the launch if the 2nd edition of India Inc.'s popular '100 Most Influential in UK-India Relations' power list (18 June), followed by the High Commissioners Cup (19 June) – an invitation-only one-day golf tournament open to leading figures in business and diplomacy, including High Commissioners – and concludes with the second annual UK-India Awards (22 June), which celebrates UK-India ties across all sectors.



The UK-India Awards will be judged by a panel of leading figures in business, technology, media, international trade and politics, including:



- Lord Marland, Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council

- Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises

- Rt. Hon. Barry Gardiner MP, Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade

- Rt. Hon Priti Patel MP, former Secretary of State for International Development

- Edwina Dunn, CEO, Starcount

- Barkha Dutt, Author and Broadcaster



Sterling Media has been nominated alongside over twenty leading organisations for a range of categories including:



- Vodafone Foundation, Reed Smith, Marks & Spencer and Standard Chartered, for The British Asian Trust's Social Impact Project of the Year



- The Science Museum, BBC News Indian Languages, the Partition Museum and the James Erskine, 200 Not out Films and Carnival Cinemas, for the Media, Arts and Culture Award.



- London Stock Exchange, Wadhawan Global Capital and Barclays Bank India for The State Bank of India's Financial Services Organisation of the Year



- The Manchester India partnership, TechUK, Confederation of British Industries and the Midlands Engine for Invest India's Trade & investment Promotion Organisation of the Year



- Wedlake Bell, Linklaters, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Trilegal for Law firm of the Year



- Sannam S4, Grant Thornton and Kingston Smith for Consultancy firm of the Year



- Avian Media, Sterling Media and Ogilvy & Mather for PR Firm of the Year



Four leading professionals have been nominated for the prestigious 'Professional of the Year' category for outstanding contribution to the UK and India's winning partnership. These figures include Arbinder Chatwal, Partner, BDO; Cyril Shroff, Founder & Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; David Landsman, Executive Director, Tata Sons and Pat Saini, Partner & Head of Immigration, Penningtons Manches LLP.