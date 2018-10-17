Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2018 --Overview: Castor Oil And Derivatives Market By Product (Dehydrated Castor Oil, Sebacic Acid, Castor Wax, Undecylenic Acid and Other Products) and Application (Plastics & Resins, Biodiesel, Lubricants, Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals, Surface Coatings and Other Applications) - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The castor oil is a vegetable oil squeezed out from the castor beans. The name likely originates from its utilization as the replacement for the castoreum. This oil is utilized in numerous applications which include; polyol to create polyurethanes, industrial intermediate and as a biodegradable sustainable base oil to manufacture lubricants. The use of the oil & its derivatives is growing due to various factors like; rise in the major sectors like textiles, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals & automotive, many regulatory measures by the governments for protecting the environment, shifting focus of from the petrochemical based products to bio-based products, etc. Therefore, the Castor Oil And Derivatives Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Castor Oil And Derivatives Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Competitive Insights 2018:



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



Enovel

Hokoku Corporation

Bom Brazil

ITOH Oil Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Kanak Castor Products Pvt. Ltd.

Taj Agro Products

TongliaoTongHua Castor Chemical Co. Ltd.

Adani Group

RPK Agrotech

Jayant Agro Organics

NK Proteins

Liaoyang Huaxing Chemical Co. Ltd.

Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd.

Gokul Overseas



The Castor Oil And Derivatives Market is segmented as follows-

On the basis of Product, the market is further divided into Dehydrated Castor Oil, Sebacic Acid, Castor Wax, Undecylenic Acid and Other Products. The Sebacic Acid section is leading the market owing to the major factor that is has wide range of applications.

On the basis of Application, the market is further divided into Plastics & Resins, Biodiesel, Lubricants, Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals, Surface Coatings and Other Applications. The Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals section is leading the market owing to factors like; rising healthcare sector, advancement in the sector of personal care, etc.



Regional Outlook:

On a global front, the Castor Oil And Derivatives Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).



Major TOC of Castor Oil And Derivatives Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.3.1. China Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.2. Japan Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.3. Korea Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.4. India Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.5. Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.4.1. Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.4.2. Argentina Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)



Chapter 5. Castor Oil And Derivatives Market, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Castor Oil And Derivatives Revenue and Market Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Castor Oil And Derivatives Revenue and Revenue Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.3. Dehydrated Castor Oil

5.3.1. Global Dehydrated Castor Oil Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Sebacic Acid

5.4.1. Global Sebacic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Castor Wax

5.5.1. Global Castor Wax Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Undecylenic Acid

5.6.1. Global Undecylenic Acid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7. Other Products

5.7.1. Global Other Products Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



Chapter 6. Castor Oil And Derivatives Market, By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Castor Oil And Derivatives Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2018)

6.2.1. Global Castor Oil And Derivatives Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2014-2018)

6.3. Plastics & Resins

6.3.1. Global Plastics & Resins Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4. Biodiesel

6.4.1. Global Biodiesel Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.5. Lubricants

6.5.1. Global Lubricants Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.6. Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals

6.6.1. Global Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.7. Surface Coatings

6.7.1. Global Surface Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.8. Other Applications

6.8.1. Global Other Applications Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC



(Early Buyer will receive 10% customization in this report.)



