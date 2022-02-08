Global Company Moves to Ease the Tension in American Prison System

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2022 --Many American prisons are locked down during this year's Valentine's Day Season. These conditions end all visitation and communication for affected inmates, leaving only correspondence through the mail system. Amidst this crisis, Penacon (https://penacon.com/blog/many-people-find-companionship-to-be-the-gateway-to-inner-peace) makes it easiest for families to establish a profile for their loved ones on their website.



In an unprecedented move, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has locked down all of its 122 facilities across the United States as a result of a fight at the high-security prisons, USP Beaumont (Texas) where multiple men were injured and two killed.



BOP employees received a notice stating:



"Effective January 31, 2022, The Federal Bureau of Prisons was placed on a National Lock-down. The Lock-down was initiated out of an abundance of caution due to current events which occurred at another facility. This order is to ensure the safety and security of all staff and inmates."



This incident involved members of the notorious MS-13 gang killing two prisoners belonging to the Surenos, loosely affiliated gangs that pay tribute to the Mexican Mafia. A third prisoner is in critical condition at the hospital. Fearing further violence throughout the prison system, the BOP understandably had to take some action.



Likewise, Penacon took action as well. It's a well know fact that pen pals raise the morale of American prisoners. But, during a lockdown, they have no way to post a profile on their own. Therefore, Penacon staff members have pledged to go the extra mile to help the families of prisoners establish a profile for their loved ones. Penacon pledges fast and correct service when posting a profile on their website. During this crisis loved ones of prisoners can set up a profile for a prisoner on their own. They can write a bio, post pictures, and connect to Facebook with the ease of their automated system.



It's time for America to make a difference in the life and rehabilitation of American prisoners and Penacon is here to help.



About Penacon

Penacon is based in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). Their goal is to help those within the incarcerated community to gain friendship, make romantic connections, and reach for a brighter tomorrow.