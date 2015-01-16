Fast Market Research recommends "Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market 2015-2019" from TechNavio, now available
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --A connected car has a device present inside an automobile that is connected to other devices in the car or network or services outside. An M2M connection refers to the connections established between two electronic or mechanical devices for automated data transmission. A connected car M2M connection refers to automated wireless data transmission between two cars, the car and OEMs, car and third-party service providers, car and enterprises, car and internet capable devices, or car and infrastructure. A user uses the connected car M2M services for navigation, infotainment, tracking stolen vehicles, telematics, road-side assistance, video transmission, and making automated calls during emergencies such as accidents, malfunctioning of devices, fuel leakage, and fire. The user can check the performance of the vehicle with the help of connected car M2M connections and services.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market to grow at a CAGR of 26.19 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market can be segmented into two segments: Connected Car M2M Connections and Connected Car M2M services. To calculate the number of connected car M2M connections, the report considers the connections that use shared car management, insurance, navigation, entertainment and web access, emergency service, security tracking, and vehicle platform applications. The report is restricted to revenue generating from high-end vehicles, which support connected car M2M connection and connected car M2M services. The geographical segmentation of the market is based on revenue from services only.
TechNavio's report, the Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas the APAC region and the EMEA region; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Key Vendors
- BMW
- General Motors
- Gemalto
- Sierra Wireless
- Verizon Telematics
Other Prominent Vendors
- Airbiquity
- Apple
- Alcatel-Lucent
- AT&T
- Audi
- Bell Mobility
- CalAmp
- China Mobile
- Daimler
- Daihatsu
- Delphi Automotive
- Datora
- Deutsche TeleKom
- Ericsson
- Everything Everywhere
- Ford Motor
- Garmin
- Harman International
- Hyundai Motors
- Intel
- Ituran
- KDDI
- Luxoft Holdings
- Mahindra
- Masternaut
- Microsoft
- Nokia
- Nuance Communications
- OmniLink
- Orange
- Porche
- RACO Wireless
- Sony
- Sprint
- Tesla Motors
- Telefonica
- Telenor
- TCS
- Telit Communications
- TomTom
- Toyota Motors
- Transatel
- Vodafone
- Virdata
- Viper
- Vodacom
- Volvo
- Wireless Car
- Zubie
Market Driver
- Increased Awareness for Safety and Security Services
Market Challenge
- Distraction Due to Infotainment Services Inside car
Market Trend
- Increased Use of Big Data Analytics for Connected Car M2M Services
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BMW, General Motors, Gemalto, Sierra Wireless, Verizon Telematics, Airbiquity, Apple, Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Audi, Bell Mobility, CalAmp, China Mobile, Daimler, Daihatsu, Delphi Automotive, Datora, Deutsche TeleKom, Ericsson, Everything Everywhere, Ford Motor, Garmin, Harman International, Hyundai Motors, Intel, Ituran, KDDI, Luxoft Holdings, Mahindra, Masternaut, Microsoft, Nokia, Nuance Communications, OmniLink, Orange, Porche, RACO Wireless, Sony, Sprint, Tesla Motors, Telefonica, Telenor, TCS, Telit Communications, TomTom, Toyota Motors, Transatel, Vodafone, Virdata, Viper, Vodacom, Volvo, Wireless Car, Zubie
