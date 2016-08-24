Global Connected Cow and Farm Market Set to Exceed $10 Billion in 2021

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --The Global Connected Cow and Farm Market is set to grow 53.2% to reach $10.75 billion in 2021 from an estimated $1.27 billion in 2016, according to Arcluster, in the first-of-its-kind report on the Connected Cow and Farm Market. The highest growth will come from connected cow and farm systems, which is projected to grow 53.1 percent between 2016 and 2021. Revenues from health monitoring systems is set to grow more than 10x between 2016 and 2021.



The market opportunity for connected cow and farm systems across the globe is substantial and is at a critical juncture for mainstream market adoption. "The intersection of highly sophisticated automation and M2M technologies combined with the application of Industrial Internet of Things in this space is set to disrupt the industry over the next decade." said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "The proliferation of IIoT in the agriculture sector is a fresh and solid opportunity for service providers, equipment manufacturers, software vendors, value investors and stakeholders."



The latest report on the connected cow and farm market, spanning 92 pages, with 26 tables and 22 figures and charts, provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts and opportunities of the various systems and services that cater to the connected farm ecosystem. The study includes market analysis of seven categories of systems – Health Monitoring, Mating Management, Herd Management, Automated Milking, Comfort and Cleaning, Automated Feeding, and Others.



https://arcluster.com/research/connected-cow-market-2016-2021/



Arcluster's connected cow and farm market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from users, buyers, farmers, farm owners, and consultants. The report also provides their preferences, priorities and perception of the application of connected systems in this ecosystem. The analysis in this report will help market participants, vendors, suppliers, system integrators, channel players, manufacturers, and resellers to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.



The connected cow and farm market is segmented into two categories – Systems and Services, by Regions.



- By Systems: the market size and forecasts for connected cow and farm systems are provided for health monitoring systems, mating management systems, herd management systems, automated milking systems, comfort and cleaning systems, automated feeding systems, and Others.



- By Services: the market size and forecasts for connected cow and farm services are provided for consulting and implementation, training and development, and maintenance.



- By Regions – the market size and forecasts of connected cow and farm systems are provided for five regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America/Latin America and Middle-East & Africa.



The 2016 syndicated study report on connected cow market is part of an ongoing series of market reports that focus on micro emerging trends in the Agtech and IIoT markets across multiple regions and countries. You can procure the Connected Cow Market Report directly from our online research store and receive the report instantly here.



https://arcluster.com/store/reports-studies/connected-cow-farm-market-2016-2021/