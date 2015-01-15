Fast Market Research recommends "Global Conveyor Systems Market 2015-2019" from TechNavio, now available
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --A conveyor system is a highly advanced mechanical material handling equipment that aids in the handling, storage, and distribution of raw materials, loose components, and semi-assemblies between a manufacturing capacity's workstations. It allows rapid and efficient transportation with increased degree of safety. It is also advantageous in the fact that it can move a variety of loads and can be installed almost anywhere, leading to proper capacity utilization. It runs either based on hydraulic, mechanical, or automated systems. Most conveyors are sensor driven and are controlled by PLCs. The Retail, F&B, and Aviation sectors, and other industries such Chemical, and Pharmaceutical and Healthcare are the major end-users of conveyor systems.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Conveyor Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 2.71 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Global Conveyor Systems market can be divided into five segments based on the type of product: Roller Conveyors, Belt Conveyors, Overhead Conveyors, Pallet Conveyors, and Other Conveyors. The major customers of these systems hail from the Retail sector, F&B sector, Aviation sector, and other manufacturing industries such as Chemical and Pharmaceutical and Healthcare.
TechNavio's report, Global Conveyor Systems Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, the Americas, and the APAC and MEA regions; it also covers the Global Conveyor Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- Americas
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
Key Vendors
- Daifuku
- Dematic Group
- Emerson Electric
- Siemens
Other Prominent Vendors
- Allied Conveyor Systems
- Caterpillar
- Dorner Conveyors
- Dynamic Conveyor
- Eisenmann
- Fives Group
- Flexlink
- FMC Technologies
- Intelligrated
- Interroll
- Mahindra Conveyor Systems
- Murata Machinery
- Nordstrong
- Redler
- RUD
- Shuttleworth
- SSI Schaefer
- Swisslog
- Taikisha
- Vanderlande
Key Market Driver
- Growth in Manufacturing Facilities Worldwide
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Market Challenge
- High Capital Expenditure and Maintenance Costs
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Market Trend
- Increased Sophistication of Conveyor Systems
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
